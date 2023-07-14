For Margaret “Peggy” Suhr-Barkley, the three most important roles of a pastor are to preach, teach and conduct pastoral care.
She said over the years, it has meant a great deal to her to help those in need, whenever they needed a pastor in their lives.
“When they needed a pastor, I was there, walking with people through both the joy or the more tragic times in life,” Suhr-Barkley said. “It’s very humbling to hear people say that I’ve been there for them.”
After 38 years of pastoral service, including the last 16.5 years at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellwood City, Suhr-Barkley retired June 25.
Journey to Ellwood City
Suhr-Barkley grew up in and around Long Island, New York.
She said she received her call for ministry in eighth grade, with her home congregation, Christ Lutheran Church in East Northport, New York, very instrumental in that call.
Suhr-Barkley said that year was 1970, the same year the Lutheran ministry allowed women to be ordained.
“I didn’t realize that was an issue. I figured women were out there somewhere, I just never met one,” Suhr-Barkley said.
Suhr-Barkley eventually attended Trinity Seminary in Columbus, now called Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University, graduating in 1984. She also received an undergraduate degree in elementary and special education.
She said because women ministers in the Lutheran Church were so rare then, she was often the only woman in her seminary classes and had to wait 13 months to get a call for ministry.
“In the Lutheran Church, you are not ordained until you have a church you’re called to,” Suhr-Barkley said.
After 13 months, she received her first call at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Perrysville in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, serving as an assistant pastor for three years. She then interviewed and went to Zion Lutheran Church in Harmony, Butler County, as head pastor, serving there for 18-and-a-half years.
At Zion, she met her husband Denny, and together they have two children — Natalie, 30 and Jeremy, 28. Both are married, while Natalie has a 15-month-old son Carter.
Suhr-Barkley said while it was difficult to leave her post at Zion, she wanted to move forward while still living in the same area.
This led her to Trinity Lutheran in Ellwood, which was a 15- to 20-minute drive from her house. Her children were in seventh and fifth grade, respectively, when she was appointed.
During her last service on June 25, around 150 people attended with a mixture of immediate family and members from all three of her previous churches.
“To look out and see the people, it was very meaningful,” Suhr-Barkley said. “I know I will be missed here. I’ll miss the people here too.”
A wonderful community
Suhr-Barkley feels Ellwood City is a “secret tuck hideaway” in the county with great people and businesses and a ministerium of inter-faith pastors who work together on community initiatives like community dinners, the Divine Grace Ministerium food pantry and the annual Carpenter’s Project.
She also enjoyed her relationship with all four funeral directors in town, as well as her working relationship with Mayor Anthony Court.
While Suhr-Barkley said it was a big loss to the community when the Ellwood City Medical Center shut down in January 2020, but thinks the borough — through events like Wander Ellwood — continues to grow.
On July 2, Suhr-Barkley conducted a community worship service during the annual Ellwood City Festival and said although it rained heavily, it was nice to wrap up her ministry in the community.
“Ellwood is a nice place to be,” Suhr-Barkley said.
Never lose hope
Suhr-Barkley said a pastor is never truly retired, as they can always be called in to do guest preaching or on an interim basis.
Still, Suhr-Barkley said she knew it was time to retire and give herself a break from preaching to help care for her family, which has had a string of health and personal tragedies.
She said there have been times when her parishioners’ faith was tested, especially during the beginning of the pandemic. Her message was to never lose hope.
“Don’t lose hope, take one day at a time, and God is still very much alive in this world,” Suhr Barkley said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.