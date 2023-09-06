When four Holy Spirit Parish churches are officially closed on Oct. 2, not everything will disappear.
A prime example would be the food pantry at St. Joseph the Worker, which provides food, clothing and household items to 250 to 300 families every Saturday.
“We are going to keep the food pantry at St. Joe’s for now,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, the parish pastor. “Everything will develop as it goes along. But for now, the food bank is still there until something new is arranged.”
Other things, less tangible but equally fulfilling, also will survive.
“We can rejoice and give thanks to God for all the beautiful things that happened under the roof of each one of those separate places,” McCaffrey said. “All the sacraments celebrated, the baptisms, the weddings, confirmations, the funerals, the weekday and weekend Masses — all those beautiful things that we we are all about in the Catholic community live on eternally.
“So today, we are grateful for what has been, and we trust God for what is yet to be.”
What is yet to be, however, has yet to be determined.
In June 2022, the parish presented the results of a feasibility study that looked at what it should do with its 59 parcels of land and 27 buildings, including the churches of the seven parishes that merged to form Holy Spirit in 2019.
The recently announced closures of four of those churches — St. Anthony, St. James the Apostle, St. Joseph the Worker and St. Camillus — are an outgrowth of that study and were decreed last week by Bishop David A. Zubik to happen Oct. 2.
But the study also found that the best way for the parish to move forward in its ministry was to build a new, centrally located church that would serve all parishioners. Such a move likely would involve the closing of at least two of the three remaining churches, St. Vitus and St. Camillus. Right now, plans are to keep the historic St. Mary Church, which turns 100 in 2025, open.
“This is certainly a step along the way to help make us financially solvent and getting out from under all this extra expense,” McCaffrey said of the impending four-church closures. “We can’t fully justify all those holdings.
“But I am still very much interested in the idea of looking at property that would be centrally located and easily accessible for our area ... After we get through this portion and the selling of the properties, we’re going to re-look at everything, see how we are functioning, see how our population is going and what our needs are.”
