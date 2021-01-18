David Young remembers when Westview Terrace was being built, and the game he and friends would play there as children.
“My dad was one of the main forces in getting that built,” the pastor of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center said of the apartments at the bottom of the West Street hill. “I remember while they were building it, there was a little mound. We used to play a game called King of the Hill.
“We would have some rough battles. By any means necessary, you had to get to the top of the hill. You kicked, you screamed, you’d bite, whatever it takes to get to the top of the hill and then to stay, because everybody wanted to be the king. Everybody wanted to be on top.”
When he became an adult, Young discovered that real world could be much the same way — so many people would do whatever they had to in order to reach the top rung of life's ladder.
“Dr. Martin Luther King called it ‘the drum major instinct,’” Young told a group of men who had assembled Saturday morning at a Union Township restaurant for a prayer breakfast.
Young was referencing a Feb. 4, 1968, sermon that King delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. King drew from Mark Chapter 10, in which two of Jesus’ disciples — brothers James and John — asked Jesus to give them in positions of authority, one on either side of him, once he established his kingdom.
“And there is deep down within all of us an instinct,” King preached that day 53 years ago. “It’s kind of a drum major instinct — a desire to be out front, a desire to lead the parade, a desire to be first. And it is something that runs the whole gamut of life.”
Young painted a verbal picture for his listeners.
“I don’t know if anybody’s ever seen HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) schools, and they have those bands,” he said. “The drum major, he is the sergeant of the band. He’s high stepping and he’s strong and he’s vibrant and he’s out front and he’s on top. And everybody has their eyes on him.
“And everybody, whether you want to tell the truth or not, wants to be that guy who is significant, who is powerful, who is mighty, who is making a difference. There’s nothing really wrong with that; it’s just when we go about it the wrong way.”
Indeed, Young said, when God created man, he said to be fruitful, productive; to multiply, or replenish; and to subdue, or conquer.
“And then he said to have dominion,” Young said. “So from the very beginning, the original man was made to be in a dominant position, to have dominion — not over people, but over situations and circumstance, knowing that on the inside of our spirit, it is the ability to be productive, to increase, to fill the earth with the glory of God.”
Both King and Young emphasize that Jesus taught such “drum majors” lead by serving.
“If you want to be important — wonderful,” King said in his sermon. “If you want to be recognized — wonderful. If you want to be great — wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That’s a new definition of greatness.”
Even when serving, Young added, the purpose of doing so should not be to gain recognition.
“As kingdom men, we serve wherever God places us,” he said. “All of us are not going to serve in the same venue, we’re not going to serve in the same status, we’re not going to serve in the same places or the same dominion.
“But wherever God will place a man, that is a place of honor. To be the greatest, we must serve in a way that will bring glory and honor to God.”
Young concluded his talk with a five-point outline to becoming a godly drum major.
•Have a call and a purpose. “There’s something that God is calling us to, a higher call. What is he calling you to? The highest calling of God is to know him and to fulfill his will.”
•Have a plan. “As leaders, not only do we have a sense of call, but we have to learn to see beyond what we can see. The Bible says, ‘Without a vision, the people perish,’ or ‘the people cast off restraint.’ In other words, the people give up hope.
•Have a God-focused self image. “Dr. King says this: ‘Darkness can’t drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate can’t drive out hate, only love can do that.’ That’s a self image based in God’s image. Dr. King says the first value that we need to discover is this: that all reality hinges on a moral foundation."
•Have perseverance. “Dr. King said, ‘If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.’ So even in the midst of pandemic or whatever’s going on, you’ve got to keep moving forward. If you’ve got to inch your way, keep inching.”
•Serve. “What are you doing for others — that’s what Dr. King says. It’s all about service.”
Indeed, in an eerie foreshadowing of events to come — King would be assassinated two months to the day after delivering his ‘Drum Major Instinct’ sermon — the civil rights leader spoke of his own funeral.
“If you want to say that I was a drum major,” he preached, “Say that I was drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness … I won’t have any money to leave behind. I won’t have the fine and luxurious things of life to leave behind.
“But I just want to leave a committed life behind.”
