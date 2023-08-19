It all came as a surprise to the Rev. Eric D. Brooks.
He and his family were coming home from a ceremony honoring Pastor David M. Young Sr. of the Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, who was someone Brooks had mentored years earlier.
On the way back, Brooks noticed the family took a detour to Ebenezer Church of God in Christ on South Jefferson St., where he had been a long-term pastor.
When they arrived, he saw why they stopped — an alley next to the church had been named in his honor. Previously Engine House Way, the road is now “Pastor Eric D. Brooks Alley.”
“I was shocked. I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that this would happen,” Brooks said. “It means a lot. I feel honored.”
Brooks served as the pastor of the church for 40 years before retiring in May 2020.
Joe Gunn, Brooks’ son-in-law and one of the church’s co-pastors, said the church originally wanted to plan a celebration to honor the man who had done so much for the community. Unable because of the pandemic, Gunn said church members still wanted to do something to honor him.
“He’s been a tremendous servant to the community,” Gunn said.
Gunn said it was a special moment for Brooks and the family because the former pastor is now visually impaired but able to see the alley sign and was moved by the gesture.
Brooks said he came to the church, which is around 90 years old, more than 50 years ago and eventually became its pastor.
Throughout his life at the church, he helped to mentor a lot of the minority pastors in the area, stating their service and contributions to the community can be an extension of his legacy.
“I feel satisfied,” Brooks said regarding those he has mentored.
Brooks has donated his time to help those in need in the community over the years.
As a businessman, he helped employ minority residents through his car shop B&H Collision and ran a travel business called Straightway Tours where he would drive the tour bus himself and take individuals on trips across the country and into places in Canada and Mexico.
“I was trying to do a lot of positive things in the community,” Brooks said. “It was about the people and the community.”
Gunn said Brooks has the heart of a giver and has been a great mentor and community spokesperson, working to help bridge the gap between the different communities in the area.
“He has, especially in the minority community, been the leading mentor in the area,” Gunn said.
Brooks said he has lived his life to promote God’s love to everyone, stating the church accepts everyone and lives up to its namesake in the Bible, which means stone of help.
Ebenezer
Blessing box
The church recently teamed up with First Presbyterian Church in New Castle and its pastor, Lorrie Ghering Burick, to build an “Ebenezer Blessing Box.”
The Ebenezer Blessing Box allows individuals to donate and/or receive non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies.
Gunn said the box has worked out really well, as it is refilled on a daily basis.
“We want to help the community,” Gunn said.
