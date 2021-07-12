The Board of Governors for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is scheduled to vote Wednesday to move forward with a plan to consolidate six universities into two regional universities, even as critics warn that there are still lingering questions about the plan and how it will affect students on the merged campuses.
The plan would create a Western merged university consisting of California, Clarion and Edinboro, universities, and a Northeastern merged university combining Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.
If the plan is approved, the system would move toward launching the merged universities in the Fall of 2022.
The proposed merger comes as the state system as a whole has seen its enrollment drop and the universities involved in the merger plan have seen their enrollments drop even more than the system as a whole.
The PASSHE system’s 14 universities have seen a combined enrollment decline of 21 percent from 119,000 in 2010 to 93,708 in the fall of 2020. The three universities in the proposed western university saw their enrollment drop 38 percent from a combined 25,357 in 2010 to 15,669 in 2020. The three universities in the proposed northeastern universities saw their combined enrollment drop 29 percent from 18,953 in 2010 to 13,391 in 2020.
Jamie Martin, the president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the union representing faculty on the campuses, said that there are unresolved questions about the plan and even if the board votes to move forward with it, there should be room for adjustment to address those concerns.
One of the most closely-watched questions will be whether the NCAA signs off on allowing students to continue participating in the same conferences at the same division levels.
Officials at PASSHE have said that each existing university will be able to keep its local name and mascot and brand identity to continue competing in sports, despite the consolidation.
But due to the uncertainty about the consolidation, “coaches are having trouble recruiting,” Martin said.
State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, a member of the Board of Governors for PASSHE, said that NCAA has allowed universities to have their own sports teams despite sharing merged university organizational structures.
“Penn State and Pitt have athletic teams at their various campuses but some are falsely saying NCAA will not allow PASSHE schools to do that,” he said.
Almost all sports at the state system universities compete at the Division II levels, but there are sports teams that compete at the Division I level, Martin said. For instance, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Clarion and Edinboro compete in the Mid-Atlantic Conference for wrestling at the Division I level.
Martin said that it's certainly not just student-athletes who are worried about how the consolidation will change life at the universities, other students considering attending universities involved in the consolidation are looking for answers, as well.
“I'm talking with colleagues at these universities, and they are saying, ‘We're having recruiting events, and students are asking: ‘If I come to Clarion, will I be able to complete this degree?’ And they don't know. That lack of clarity is leading to some difficulty,” she said.
Martin said she’s worried that the system’s planning hasn’t taken into enough account student views, in part, because students weren’t on campus last year due to COVID pandemic mitigation efforts.
A survey of student views of the potential changes released by PASSHE on Friday showed 90 percent of students surveyed said they’d be willing to take some courses online, particularly if it meant they paid less in tuition and graduated more quickly.
Martin said the sample sizes from the survey are too small for the survey to be considered meaningful.
Rose said that the concerns being raised by the union are overblown. “Considering, 74 percent of the undergraduate students and 88 percent of the graduate students in the western integration have majors that will be on all three campuses and general education courses all majors have to take for 100 percent of students will be at all three campuses,” he said.
