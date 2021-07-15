By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The 18-member Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted unanimously Wednesday to consolidate six universities into two regional universities.
The move combines Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities into one consolidated university, and combines California, Clarion and Edinboro into another.
Under the consolidation plan, each campus will retain its historic name, mascots and sports teams.
The system’s aim is for the consolidations to be completed in time for the start of school in 2022.
The other eight universities in the system are not directly impacted by the plan, however advocates for the consolidation proposal said that the merger will benefit some of the more financially-healthy colleges that have been subsidizing the system’s struggling institutions.
The mergers come as the state system as a whole has seen its enrollment drop and the universities involved in the merger plan have seen their enrollments drop even more than the system as a whole.
The PASSHE system’s 14 universities have seen a combined enrollment decline of 21 percent from 119,000 in 2010 to 93,708 in the fall of 2020. The three universities in the proposed western university saw their enrollment drop 38 percent from a combined 25,357 in 2010 to 15,669 in 2020. The three universities in the proposed northeastern universities saw their combined enrollment drop 29 percent from 18,953 in 2010 to 13,391.
Jamie Martin, the president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said that she doesn’t think the consolidation plan included as much student participation as it should have had because the planning took place during the COVID pandemic when few students were on campus to be directly engaged in discussions about the futures of their universities.
“In my experience, too often decisions are made as if we know what is best for students. I have learned over many years that they are quite capable of fully articulating what they believe is best for them. Their questions and concerns should be heard and their inputs valued on a change this monumental. The pandemic made hearing from them nearly impossible,” she said.
Dr. Todd Spaulding, president of the State College and University Professional Association, which represents -- which represents staff in financial aid, admissions, residence life, and similar administrative offices -- said that it’s been unfairly suggested by some PASSHE board members that criticism of the consolidation is largely coming from university employees.
“Yes, we have concerns about our jobs and our livelihoods. However, the employees are also a large part of their communities in which these universities reside,” he said. “We are also community members and alumni from these campuses,” he said.
Board members said they felt like they had no choice but to move forward because the consolidation plan is the best option available to them.
“Doing nothing is absolutely the worst thing we could do,” said Sam Smith, a member of the Board of Governors. “A delay only makes the problem worse,” he said.
