A second man has been charged with drug offenses in a Jan. 24 traffic stop, where the driver had to have drugs extracted from him in the hospital.
New Castle police have charged Daron Edward Barnes, 27, of 11 Madonna Drive, who was a passenger in the vehicle when it was stopped by officers on the Columbus Inner Belt around 9 p.m. that night.
Zachary Alan "Ducky" Glaude, 27, of 699 Arlington Ave., was initially charged and police had to get a search warrant for hospital medical staff to remove a bag of drugs from his body.
They had pulled over a car with Glaude as the driver on a traffic stop on North Jefferson Street at the Columbus Inner Belt and found a powder containing suspected fentanyl on the seat and in his clothing, according to a criminal complaint.
The police obtained a search warrant for the car and summoned the state police clandestine labs team for assistance to prevent possible exposure to fentanyl.
In searching the car, the officers in total seized: a plastic bag containing 3.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 7 grams of medical marijuana, a bottle containing 25 capsules, each containing 400 milligrams of anti-convulsion and nerve pain medication; a bag containing medical marijuana material, 18 grams of loose suspected fentanyl; a plastic bag containing 8 grams of fentanyl, $233 in cash and a digital weigh scale.
Barnes is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned by District Judge Richard A. Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond.
Glaude was charged with two counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and driving under the influence, and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while his license is suspended.
Both men are free on bail.
