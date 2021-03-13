Pascarella to vie for register and recorder seat

Anna Pascarella, 57, has announced her candidacy for Lawrence County register of wills and recorder of deeds in the upcoming May 18 primary election.
Pascarella, who is running on the Democratic ballot, is a longtime resident of New Castle and has served three four-year terms on the New Castle School Board. She also is a member of the board of directors of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City and has served two years on the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center joint operating committee.
A graduate of New Castle High School’s class of 1982, Pascarella earned her undergraduate degree from Slippery Rock University.
She regularly attends training workshops and stays current with national and regional organizations to connect with colleagues and experts in the field.
She has spent her 24-year professional career as an operational and financial manager, first with Fed Ex Express, Kent State University’s main campus then at Youngstown State University, where she has worked for 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.