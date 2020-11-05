The Lawrence County leaders of both major political parties were optimistic Wednesday — for different reasons.
Paul Stefano, the head of the county Democrats, said Wednesday afternoon he got a bit of sleep after watching Election Day returns into in the evening.
“We weren’t sure where you were going to land,” Stefano said of the early returns, made up of in-person voting, which skewed toward President Donald Trump. “We were always aware that it was going to be this process. We wait for the count of every vote.”
As of late Wednesday, the Associated Press had not made a call for Pennsylvania as counties were still processing ballots.
Stefano said he didn’t want to speculate on the outcome for Pennsylvania, but said videos released from Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey gave him hope for a Keystone state victory.
“I have great confidence in Senator Casey’s confidence,” Stefano said. “His confidence gave me confidence.”
Locally, Democrats were victorious in just one race — with Rep. Chris Sainato keeping his seat in the state House of Representatives. Sainato, first elected to office in 1995, staved off Republican Lynne Ryan and independent Darryl Audia.
“I was so happy to see Chris win,” Stefano said. “That was the first job I had out of college was working on a staff for Chris. So I was happy.”
Republicans hold a slim advantage among Lawrence County registered voters. Trump, however, received nearly twice as many votes for president than Democrat nominee Joe Biden. Stefano said there is a shift with voters and that his party is going to continue looking at ways to connect with people.
Gale Measel, who leads the county Republicans, said he couldn’t be happier with county numbers.
“Locally, I can’t thank all the people,” Measel said Wednesday evening, adding the county GOP had headquarters in Ellwood City and along Route 18 in Neshannock Township. “We worked very hard getting the information out and getting people educated.”
Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine won re-election in the 10th District, while Elder Vogel kept his seat in the state Senate. Mike Kelly also kept his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It’s tremendous,” Measel said. “To be frank with you, I projected here that it probably would be a landslide. It came out kind of where I thought it would be.”
Measel said he sent his candidates congratulations messages Wednesday morning. He added that he worked as a poll watcher in Neshannock Township, and gave kudos to the voter services office — especially director Ed Allison — in Lawrence County. The county reported full results for 74 out of 75 precincts by around 11:30 p.m. Late Wednesday, counties in Pennsylvania were still processing ballots and reporting results.
“It’s pretty impressive when you hear about other places,” Measel said. “We can do it. You’d think everybody could be.”
Measel questioned why there were delays and why some counties were ahead of others in having results.
“What I sense, why are there glitches? Why weren’t things finished?” he asked “All that does is complicate things and make an uneasy atmosphere.”
He added, “Now, we’re stuck with this turmoil to not declare a president.”
