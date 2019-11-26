Political literature distributed days before Election Day garnished mixed reactions from the local political party leaders.
“It wasn’t paid for by the party, and it wasn’t endorsed by the party,” Paul Stefano, chairman of the Democratic Party, said about a flyer in opposition of Republican Mayor-elect Chris Frye.
The flyer was dropped on porches by volunteers Nov. 2, just three days before the Nov. 5 General Election. The flyer listed code violations on a property Frye was listed as owning. On the flyer, it read it was paid for by former city code enforcement officer Frank Tomski.
According to Stefano, the party made a call for canvassers to distribute the literature, but did not know the content until arriving at Elisco’s headquarters.
“I walked in. I didn’t know what the lit was,” said Stefano. “And then I saw it and I didn’t like it. I was uncomfortable.”
Councilman Tom Smith was also present at Elisco’s headquarters that morning, and felt the mailers were “inappropriate”, “unsavory” and the “wrong way to portray Chris.”
Stefano received backlash during public comment during a city council meeting on Nov. 12 from Paul Neubecker, an unsuccessful candidate for the Home Rule Commission, about his silence as the chairman and councilman. Neubecker’s “call to action” was to request Stefano to step down from both of his posts.
“His duty to denounce the weaponization of the city and lack of response from him against the use of that weapon by a candidate running under his party is unacceptable,” said Neubecker during the meeting. “His actions reflect why our city is failing.”
“The party stands behind nominees,” said Stefano. “That was not our literature, so there was no reason for me to make a specific comment about it.”
Stefano said he had a casual conversation with Ryan Smith, the deputy executive director and political director at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, who advised him not to embrace or be critical of literature that wasn’t produced by the party.
According to Brendan Welch, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, the state party had “no involvement” on this matter.
“The literature was not paid for or approved by the Democratic Party at any level, so we are not in a position to comment,” Welch said in an email. “We advised our county party likewise.”
As a councilman, Stefano said it’s not within the council’s right to condone or disavow a political mailer as the legislative branch in the city’s government.
Gale Measel, the chairman of the Republican Party, was alerted of the existence of the flyer by his colleagues but said he wasn’t asked by the candidate nor the campaign to make a statement, so he didn’t.
“I would have to take the lead from the candidate on that what he would like to do,” said Measel.
“You’re not a criminal. You’re not in federal prison. You’re able to run for an election. That’s validated,” said Measel. “People can have those problems. Maybe at the time, those things were true, and I don’t know whether it’s all that was true or false. Somebody might have had a financial problem or a crisis.”
A flyer, which was sent through the mail days before elections, read “Enough is Enough,” along with newspaper clippings referencing Democratic candidate for mayor Mark Elisco. It had a return address from the Accountable Leadership PAC (ALPAC).
According to Measel, he had no knowledge of the literature made against Elisco until Friday afternoon.
“He (Elisco) didn’t send it to me,” said Measel. “He might have sent it to the candidate or the campaign. I did not see it.”
The Accountable Leadership PAC was started by State Rep. Aaron Bernstine.
The mailer is currently under investigation by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa after The Lawrence County Board of Elections voted to levy a fine for the lack of “paid for by” on the mailer.
“I got it in my mailbox,” said Stefano. “I keep reiterating this point. This was a campaign issue. This is not a party issue.”
“The negative campaigning is not something that I’ve ever done nor something I would ever promote or want to justify,” said Measel. “We need to run on the issues.”
“I would like to do more coordinated messaging with campaigns from the party level, but that’s the choice of the campaign,” said Stefano.
