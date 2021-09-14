The Democratic Party has nominated three candidates and the Republican party has chosen two for open seats on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election.
The Democratic Party nominated David Prestopine as the sole candidate in the race for Lawrence County controller. The seat was vacated with the retirement resignation in August of Controller David Gettings.
Prestopine has worked in the controller's office for 23 years and had been Gettings' deputy for 20 of those.
He will run unopposed in the seat, as the Republican party has not submitted a nomination.
The deadline was Monday for any parties to submit nominations for the open positions.
The New Castle Area School Board has a vacancy created with the death of board member Norman Moses, who died July 1.
The successful candidate to fill that position on Nov. 2 will take office in December and serve for two more years.
The school board appointed former board member Dr. Marilyn Berkely, a Democrat, to serve in the position.
Although she expressed an interest in the ballot nomination for re-election to the post, the Democratic party instead nominated Marco Bulisco, a city fireman, as the Democratic candidate. The Republican party has nominated Michael Frabotta as a Republican candidate for that seat.
The Republican party also nominated Kelly Smith as a candidate for a two-year position as a Pulaski Township supervisor.
The Democratic party nominated John D. Stuart as a candidate for a two-year term for Wilmington Township supervisor. The Republican party nominated John Zehner to oppose him in the race.
Any candidate who does not want to accept those nominations has until Sept. 16 to withdraw from the race, according to deputy elections director Susan Kite.
The deadline was Aug. 2 for other party candidates to submit signed petitions to the county elections office, and a few took that opportunity.
Those who submitted other party petitions are:
•James Constant, seeking a seat on New Castle City Council as an Independent candidate.
•Zackary Proctor, a Libertarian, seeking election as constable in the city's Second Ward.
•Douglas Columbus, running as an Independent candidate for the two- and four-year seats on the Shenango Area School Board.
•Samuel Audia, a member of the Libertarian party, seeking a two-year term as Hickory Township auditor.
•Dwayne Gibson, running as an Independent for a two-year term for Scott Township supervisor.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.
