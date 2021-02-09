Lawrence County is looking for qualified applicants for part-time corrections officers at the county jail.
The problem of a lack of part-timers came to light when commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd questioned in a public meeting last Tuesday why the jail spent $25,000 on overtime during January.
"During that month, we had several people off for various reasons," Warden Brian Covert explained in a phone interview. Several full-time jail workers were off during that period with COVID-19, and two who are in the military were called to active duty. One was during the inauguration, he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, chairwoman of the county prison board, attributes the problem to the county using its other full-time staff in overtime because it cannot find, or keep, enough part-time people to fill in the shifts.
The county has 10 part-time corrections officer positions, and right now, only two are filled, Covert said.
Boyd said the overtime payout occurred from Dec. 25 through January and was exclusive of holiday pay.
"It's an insane amount of money," he commented. He said he asked for an informational meeting with members of the prison board about why the cost was so high.
He said he became aware of the problem by reviewing monthly spending reports for each department.
"If that keeps on, we'll spend $300,000 in overtime this year," he said, declaring that he won't vote to transfer dollars to the jail unless a solution is reached.
Spielvogel explained that there are insufficient part-time officers to fill the slots where there are openings in the schedule or to pick up the hours when the full-time corrections officers are off sick or taking personal days or vacation time.
"That is the biggest problem, and it has been for the past year," she said. She said that Covert is trying to assemble a part-time class for corrections officer hirees, to resolve the problem.
"It's difficult from his point of view to get people hired to participate in the class," she pointed out. Currently, three applicants have been approved to start a corrections officer cadet class that is scheduled to begin the second week of February.
"We hope to get more applicants to fill that class to at least six," she said. The county is advertising the position through its human resources department and in-house. She also has contacted PA CareerLink to possibly provide some applicants.
Once the county receives a stack of applications, there is a filtering process before someone is determined eligible, Spielvogel said, and background checks and drug testing are part of that process.
"The county is having a hard time getting people to come in for part-time work," she said, "and there aren't enough of them to alleviate the strain on the schedules."
She said an ongoing problem has been that full-time corrections officers who are not willing to work the overtime are being mandated to stay longer.
"It needs to be addressed," she said. "We've been on that carousel since I've been here."
Covert explained that a part-timer who takes the cadet class is hired before the class, and the training is done in-house, but it's hard finding qualified part-time candidates to run a cadet class.
He currently has two part-time officers employed, and openings for eight.
He recently promoted two part-timers to full time last week, he said. The jail runs 24 hours a day, with 36 full-time corrections officer staff.
When the county does hire qualified part-timers, they stay on for awhile, then find other jobs because they're looking for full-time, Covert said. "If you have a part-timers class, they may sustain for awhile, but a motivated person will eventually go somewhere else full-time."
It takes at least five to train in the cadet classes, he said. That involves 120 hours of classroom and 120 hours of on the job training, and the candidates are hirees and are being paid when they join the class.
The jail hosts the classes as often as needed, Covert said. "The hard part is getting the numbers of qualified people to run a class. We're constantly hiring for part-time. Right now it's a battle of attrition."
The starting rate for the part-time officer is $15 per hour. Anyone who is interested in applying for a position may apply through the county human resources department or on the county website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us. Applicants must be 21 or older to be considered, and they must pass a background check and drug test and have a valid driver's license.
"Ultimately at the jail, we're open and we're obligated for the care, custody and control of inmates," Covert said, "so we've got to keep the staff."
