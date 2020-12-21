Normally, a plaza parking lot full of cars on Christmas Eve can mean only one thing: last-minute shoppers.
However, when vehicles amass Thursday afternoon outside the former Sears store in Union Township, the occupants will be hoping to fill their hearts, not stockings.
Holy Spirit Parish will celebrate a parking lot Mass at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, the first of eight worship gatherings scheduled for various sites on Dec. 24 and 25.
Forced earlier this year to shutter or severely limit attendance at its seven churches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parish turned to the outdoors. It began in March to conduct confessions in the parking lot of St. Camillus. Parking lot Adoration followed in April at St. Joseph the Worker, and the parish held its first outdoor Mass in June outside the former Sears store.
Confession and adoration have since returned to indoor venues, and a limited Mass schedule is in place at St. Vitus, St. Mary and St. Camillus. Still, despite the onset of winter and the backdrop of a creepy banner while the building opened temporarily in October as a Halloween store, Mass has continued al fresco on Sunday mornings amid an aura of retail and restaurants.
Parishioners remain in their vehicles and listen either through their car radios or, in warmer temperatures, with windows down and a PA system cranked up. Communion is brought to them by volunteers.
With occupancy remaining limited at the three churches that are hosting Mass, parking lot worship — especially for Christmas — remains the best way to accommodate the most parishioners, according to Father Joseph McCaffrey.
“Normally, we would have all our churches overflowing,” the Holy Spirit pastor said. “So we’re doing something we’ve never done in our history, and that’s having a (2 p.m.) Christmas Eve Mass in the parking lot of the former Sears. We’ll probably service the most amount of people out of the parking lot than we could out of our churches,” he added, noting that one recent Advent Mass was attended by 300 people.
Worshippers, of course, have protection from the wind, and can run heaters while in their vehicles. Not so for McCaffrey and the volunteers who park cars and bring communion.
“We’re all still out in the cold. The last time I did Mass there, it was a bit cold, but the only thing I felt uncomfortable with were my hands,” he said. “We can’t wear gloves celebrating Mass, but I’m thinking of maybe having a hand warmer on the altar.”
At Sunday’s Mass, damp conditions prompted celebrant Father Brendan Dawson, musicians, technicians and lectors to relocate from underneath the overhang at the main entrance of the building to just inside the doorway out of concern for the electronics. However, parking lot attendants and communion servers continued to execute their responsibilities outdoors, with most parishioners stepping outside their vehicles to receive the Sacrament.
“It was a little different today being inside,” Dawson said in concluding the Mass, “but I just want to send one more word of tremendous thanks to all of our volunteers, those in the parking lot who are helping to direct traffic, those of us on the inside really doing a great job with the sound system, the music, the lectors, the Eucharistic ministers bringing our Lord out to you in your cars.
“I just want to offer a special blessing to them and such thanksgiving for their generosity, struggling with the heat when we were here in the summer and struggling with the cold now. They do it out of a labor of love.”
Weather has forced the cancellation of the parking lot Mass only three or four times since June, McCaffrey said, and the parish plans to keep offering it throughout the winter.
“Mostly, the concern is the wind and precipitation,” he said. “Otherwise, I think we can man it up. We plan to keep it going as long as we can. If the weather is too difficult, then we’ll cancel it, but if it’s able to be done, then we’re going to do it.”
To which Dawson added Sunday: “It might be a strange Christmas this year, but corona can’t stop the joy of Christ from coming.”
