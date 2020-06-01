Parking lot Mass planned at former Sears store

It’s not unusual to see parking lots full of cars at two Union Township shopping centers.
Unless, of course, the store they are parked in front of has been closed for nearly four years.
That likely will be the scene, though, at 4 p.m. Saturday when Holy Spirit Parish celebrates its first in-person, public Mass since March in the parking lot of the former Sears store on West State Street. Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor, will set up underneath a canopy at the entrance to the building, and parishioners will remain in their vehicles, able to listen to the Mass on their car radios at 104.5 FM.
Similar Masses also will take place outside the former retailer at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
“We’re very pleased to be able to do this,” McCaffrey said. “We’re going to see how this all goes. We may need to do it a couple times or several times before we end up moving into the buildings.
“So this is our attempt to accommodate as many people as possible and just to begin the process of being able to have Mass together.”
Some other local churches already have used Friday’s declaration of green status in Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 recovery plan for Lawrence County as a chance to reopen for in-person worship. However, McCaffrey said last week, because Lawrence is the only county in the Pittsburgh Diocese to have such conferral, Bishop David A. Zubik wants to wait until all counties are green before allowing churches to open for public Mass while adhering to safety guidelines.
McCaffrey also noted that when Zubik shut down diocese churches because of coronavirus concerns, he also exempted parishioners from the obligation to attend weekly Mass.
“So people don’t need to feel compelled to come,” McCaffrey said.
“But for those who aspire to come, we certainly welcome them. We need them to arrive about a half-hour early so that we can park them accordingly. I would ask that everyone obey those who are assisting us in the parking and just follow all the directions so that everyone can celebrate Mass reverently and safely.”
Parishioners who attend the drive-in Mass will receive directions there on how to receive communion and how to give their offerings of financial support.
Those who don’t show up at the parking lot won’t be left out. The parish has been providing online Masses on its website, as well as through NCTV45.
The parking lot Mass also will be live streamed.
McCaffrey thanked the McClure Company and developer Dick McClure for permitting use of the parking lot, and expressed gratitude as well to the merchants of the shopping center “for their generosity in welcoming us, and I would like my parishioners to let the store owners know we are grateful.”
