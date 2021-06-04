BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
It's an anniversary, as well as the end of an era.
Holy Spirit Parish will hold its final parking lot Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the former Sears store in Union Township. It will be celebrated one year to the day after the first such gathering, initiated by Father Joseph McCaffrey when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted all Diocese of Pittsburgh churches to close their doors. The first public parking lot Mass took place June 6, 2020, although a Mass offered to Holy Spirit Academy families, teachers and staff preceded it three days earlier.
The diocese last month approved reopening all of its churches to full capacity as of Memorial Day. To accommodate those who are not fully vaccinated, and those who may feel more comfortable seated around others who are wearing a mask, the diocese instructed that a section in every church be maintained for mask wearing.
McCaffrey thanked McClure Realty for allowing parishioners to worship outside the former department store, as well as the current retailers and restaurants who welcomed them as well.
"We had asked permission for a month or two, and they graciously allowed us to remain for a whole year," McCaffrey said. He added that a group of parishioners has been baking homemade cookies, and a plates of them will be delivered to each of the stores as a thank-you for their indulgence.
The parking lot Mass is not the only thing that the parish is bidding farewell. Next week, Holy Spirit Academy will dismiss students for the final time in its 113-year history and, according to this weekend's parish bulletin, Father Anthony Sciarappa will be leaving July 1, having been reassigned to St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Butler. Father Benjamin Barr from St. Michael the Archangel has been assigned as Holy Spirit's new parochial vicar.
"We are very grateful to Father Anthony for his wonderful service to all the people of Holy Spirit Parish," McCaffrey said in the bulletin. "He has always been particularly very dear to me since I came to know him when he was in high school and a member of my previous parish. It has been a true joy to have him serve with me as a priest these three years."
The diocese plans to have an after-Mass reception to thank Sciarappa and wish him well before he leaves. Details have yet to be announced.
