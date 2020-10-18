Parishioners gather for Rosary walk

A crowd of Holy Spirit Parish parishioners gathered outside St. Mary's Church on North Street Sunday after completing the parish's inaugural rosary walk.
"It couldn't have gone any better," said Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit.
In October, McCaffrey explained, worshippers are called "to renew the important of human life" from conception until death.
"We will pray the Holy Rosary for peace in our world, for guidance and for protection from the evil one," McCaffrey wrote in the parish bulletin. "We will pray for peace and charity among all people. We will pray for the respect of human life at all stages and for the future of America."
The crowd of more than 100 people walked from St. Vitus Church on South Mercer Street through downtown New Castle to St. may. The walk, which took about an hour to complete, ended at the North Street congregation with a service performed by McCaffrey with the assistance of the Blue Army and the Knights of Columbus.
"I was very happy to see so many young families," McCaffrey said. He added older participants followed in their cars.
Along the route, a statute of Our Lady of Fatima was carried as parishioners also prayed for November's election.
Socialism, fascism and totalitarianism, McCaffrey said, are working to remove religious freedom and attempting to make the government replace God.
"There are those who boldly desire to remove God from our country's consciousness," McCaffrey wrote. "This nation came to birth because of a desire of our forefathers for a nation under God. They desired a nation where God could be worshipped freely and openly without harassment or limitation by an oppressive government."
Participants also prayed for law enforcement and first responders.
