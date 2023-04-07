Four years ago, the Diocese of Pittsburgh took seven Lawrence County parishes and brought them together as one.
It’s not all that different from what Pietro Pascale is doing in taking five lines of disparate wood varieties and uniting them to create something both beautiful and purposeful.
The 83-year-old Pulaski Township resident and former Youngstown State University statistics professor is creating well over a hundred charcuterie boards in his home workshop. He’s giving them not only to those who helped make Holy Spirit Parish’s Lenten fish fries a success, but also to those who have brought their time and talents from their former parishes and merged them into a volunteer force that propels all of Holy Spirit’s fundraisers.
Pascale’s wife, Jean, is the parish’s administrative facilitator and as such, oversees its fundraising activities. When Bishop David A. Zubik showed up at St. Vitus Church in a March Friday to have some fish, Jean Pascale shared with him the fact the weekly meals were the culmination of teamwork put forth by folks from all seven former county parishes.
“He gave me a thumbs up and said he appreciated it, but what was interesting, he went to do the Stations (of the Cross) over at (St.) Camillus, and he addressed the people after he did the stations,” she said. He told them, ‘I just came from the fish dinner where I saw the people of all seven sites working together.’
“And this isn’t just the fish dinner, it’s this way for all the fundraisers, people from all seven sites working together. The workers are thrilled to get the wood (from her husband). To me, that’s what it’s about — building the community through everybody.”
After being injured in a car accident a few years back, Pietro Pascale finds himself unable to put in the number of hours to other Holy Spirit volunteers do.
“I started with this fish fry,” he said. “Some of those people work 10-, 12 hour-shifts; certainly eight-hour shifts. I don’t have the strength and the stamina to do that. So I came up with the idea to reward all the people who are volunteers — and not just for the fish — to gift them a charcuterie board. and they’re delighted with it.”
A charcuterie board brings together a selection of meats surrounded most commonly by fruits, nuts, crackers and dips.
Pascale uses five “lines” in each of his creations, using primarily oak, cherry and walnut as well as some maple.
“And every piece is unique,” he said, “just like the people who are working, who have different personalities.”
And that’s a lot of personalities.
“My wife said, ‘You know, all of these people volunteer,’” he said of sharing his idea to make the boards for fish fry volunteers. “‘You have to make them for bread makers, Easter bread, pierogi makers, soup makers, haluski… do you know what you’re getting into?’
“I said, ‘I can make a hundred, a hundred and twenty of these. It’s not a big deal. and it’s fun.’”
Meanwhile, he’s got his own set of helpers who make his project possible.
He talks the Rev. Jim Moose, Steve Baker and Ron Hunt as his “wood gurus.”
“I have woodworker friends, we share what we call shorts (pieces of lumber not large enough to use for a specific project). I ask a lot of these people for their shorts, and these are the people who gave me lots of nice wood.”
He adds that Andy “Band Saw” Byler supplies him with prize walnut, Gideon and Jacob Kurtz pass along some of their leftover oak his brother, John, will give him maple.
John also has his own title — the glue guru.
“He knows more about glue than anybody,” Pascale said. “He builds classical concert guitars that have five different glues that go into them.”
Pascale donates his own leftovers to another woodworker who builds birdhouses, and even the copious amounts of sawdust he generates — which is cleaned up a few times a week by Matt Dess, the maintenance supervisors at Holy Spirit — doesn’t all go to waste. A local garage owner, he said, takes some of it to soak up the oil on his floor.
Moreover, if Pascale should ever wonder how much time he puts into making all these charcuterie boards, he doesn’t have to go very far to find out. Prior to entering his woodshop, visitors must pass through his “clock emporium” where his collection of 900-plus clocks of all shapes and sizes is found. They include mantel clocks, wall clocks, miniatures, pocket watches and even an hourglass. He finds them at yard sales, flea markets, estate sales and the like.
For now, though, it’s the charcuterie boards that pass the hours, and with each one he gives away, he includes a card telling the recipient that the mineral oil used on the board exceeds FDA regulations for direct food contact, and that the board should not be put in the dishwasher.
And there’s one other thing they should know about his pieces.
“When I started making them, people started calling them cutting boards,” he said. “They are not cutting boards.”
