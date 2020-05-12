Parish working to implement diocese rollback

Local Catholics shouldn’t head back to church just yet.
On Friday, Bishop David A. Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that he would permit churches to reopen for private prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, also known as confession.
However, the relaxation of restrictions that have been in place since March doesn’t take effect until Friday.
And, Father Joseph McCaffrey said Monday, there are a lot of decisions still to be made in the meantime.
One of the main matters to be ironed out, the pastor of Holy Spirit Parish said, is how the church space would be sanitized to keep parishioners safe.
McCaffrey was to meet with his staff Monday, and will be part of a conference call with Zubik on Thursday.
“Right now, we just want people to know that we are working on opening up,” he said. “We are consulting with the bishop, who is in consultation with government authorities.
“We are looking forward to rolling out these things as soon as possible, but we want to ensure we are protecting everyone and that we can celebrate the Sacraments with the dignity they deserve.”
In the meantime, McCaffrey said, Holy Spirit Parish continues to minister to parishioners however it can.
McCaffrey and his staff have been hearing confessions in the parking lot of St. Camillus Church. St. Joseph the Worker Church has been hosting Adoration from its parking lot during the week, and is hosting a Saturday food distribution that’s been serving about 100 families, McCaffrey said.
Moreover, Mass continues to be live streamed at 9 a.m. daily, and McCaffrey said he’s made visits to local nursing homes and the hospital to minister to those in need of anointing.
In a Friday news release, the Pittsburgh Diocese said that its COVID-19 Task Force is developing a strategic plan, timeline and guidelines for welcoming back parishioners. The plan, the release said, is divided into phases that encompass liturgical and cleaning-and-sanitization guidelines that must be met before churches can reopen. These guidelines will be reviewed by pastors and priests, and posted for the faith community, which still will have to observe social distancing requirements when the churches do reopen.
“We are working diligently toward reopening,” McCaffrey said, “and we should have more details available later this week.”
