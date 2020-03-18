Apparently, social distancing isn’t anything new, particularly for this time of year.
The term in recent days has come to describe a strategy of avoiding public contact in order to lessen the risk of being infected by the coronavirus. That’s an approach that also happens to be taking place during the Christian season of Lent, a fact that is not lost on Father Joseph McCaffrey.
“We’re encouraging people to take this time and step away from being obsessed with the media and all of that,” the pastor of Holy Spirit Parish said. “We’re actually remembering a time when the Lord stepped away from everyone, went into the desert for 40 days, being alone or taking some time to be distanced from people, that we can have more of a focus on God’s presence, re-prioritize our lives, spend some time delving into the Scripture, into prayer.”
The parish, he said, is live-streaming Masses daily at 9 a.m. on NCTV 45, and is posting the recordings on its website with hopes to live-stream soon as well. The website also offers other online resources for spiritual enrichment.
“You can do all kinds of things to get your mind off of the constant drone of the news and really focus,” McCaffrey said.
However, he urges worshippers not to stop there.
“The other part of it is, how can I make a difference in someone else’s life?,” he said. “That encourages people more than anything. Call someone you haven’t talked to for a long time, or a person you may know who lives by themselves, is elderly, may be lonely. Give them a call, send them an email, or drop them a card in the mail.
“Do something to brighten someone else’s life.”
Holy Spirit pastoral associate Sister Annie Bremmer is on it.
She’s coordinating a parish food drive. Boxes are being set up at the St. Vitus Church office and St. James Church for people to drop off canned and dry goods between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
“We will take them to the food distribution places in the city where they’re getting food out to those who are in need,” she said. “Especially I think of all the children who normally get all their meals at lunch at the schools. Since the schools are closed, I’m sure more people are in need of food collection.”
Bremmer added that the St. Joseph Church food pantry, normally open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, will be closed this weekend in consideration of the senior volunteers who staff it.
That doesn’t mean, though, that help can’t be made available if someone needs it.
“We want to say, ‘Let’s be neighborly,’” she said.
“Let’s look at who our neighbors are, especially our elderly neighbors, and if they need someone. You can call and ask them, ‘Can I do your grocery shopping for you? Do you need something at the store?’
“We’ve already had parishioners calling in, saying ‘We’ll be glad to do that for people.’ I will connect people. If people want to help, or if people are in need, both sets of people can contact me (724-652-3422, extension 2205) so I can coordinate those efforts.
“This is when saints are made,” she went on. “Saints are made when things are difficult. That’s when people really can be generous and help others.”
