Holy Spirit Parish is getting in some footwork this week.
On Sunday, approximately 100 parishioners turned out for the parish’s second Rosary Walk, from St. Vitus Church on New Castle’s South Side to St. Mary Church one block north of Kennedy Square.
Coming up Saturday, Holy Spirit will have its second Our Hearts to Your Soles distribution, during which it will give away 300 pairs of Red Wing shoes and boots.
The Rosary is a set of prayers said in conjunction with a string of knots or beads that are used to count them.
“The Rosary has a very long tradition in the Catholic Church,” said Sister Annie Bremmer, pastoral associate. “It looks at the mysteries of Christ’s life in relationship also with Mary. They are the events in his life that we are recalling, and we are making a physical journey as we remember them through prayer.”
There are four sets of mysteries, each representing five events. They are, according to the church, the Joyful Mysteries (events from Jesus’ childhood), the Luminous Mysteries (from his years of ministry), the Sorrowful Mysteries (events leading up to and including the crucifixion) and the Glorious Mysteries (the resurrection and beyond).
These are interspersed with other prayer and invocation, including multiple series of Hail Marys.
“The Hail, Mary itself is actually taken from Scripture,” Sister Annie said, “and we’re asking Mary, as we come to know Christ in a deeper way, to be with us on the journey, as she was most obedient to the will of the Father.”
That’s a spiritual journey that takes physical form during the Rosary Walk.
“You use your body, it’s a physical journey as you do a spiritual journey,” Sister Annie said. “Pilgrimage has been a long tradition in the Catholic Church; actually, in many religions. It’s that journey to a holy place. This is that outer journey and an inner journey also going on. So it deepens that inner journey.”
Sunday’s journey progressed north on South Mill Street before turning left onto East North Street and concluding at St. Mary Church, where Father Joseph McCaffrey offered a benediction on the steps.
Later, he added that the walk provided not only a time of spiritual introspection for parishioners, but also an opportunity for them to share their faith.
“It was a powerful witness to the wider community of our faith and trust in the Lord” he said. “Some people — some young people — in their cars as they were coming by asked what we were doing. and so we had an opportunity to share our faith. So I think it’s a great witness.”
OUR HEARTS TO YOUR SOLES
On Saturday, Holy Spirit parishioners and volunteers will return to St. Mary for the Our Hearts to Your Soles distribution. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon outside of the CCD Building, across Beaver Street from the church.
“We will be sizing people’s feet and giving them boots or shoes,” Sister Annie said. “We have from size 5 to size 15. They’re also going to get a pair of socks. We’re also going to have a bag lunch for them.”
Our Hearts to Your Soles was started 15 years ago by Dr. Stephen Conti, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle problems. It’s an initiative that provides shoes, socks and medical care to financially challenged individuals and families.
Conti’s outreach has grown from a single 2006 event to between 25 and 40 sites around Pittsburgh at Thanksgiving, and has expanded into more than 30 states as well.
This is its second time in New Castle. The first was held indoors in February 2020.
Saturday’s event will be outside as a pandemic-related precaution, but that isn’t the only nod to better health that is planned.
“We’re going to have flu shots available,” Sister Annie said. “We’re asking people, for the flu shots, to bring a photo ID and their insurance card. However, if they don’t have insurance, they’re going to be taken care of anyway.”
