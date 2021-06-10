The 38th Holy Spirit Parish Festival will have to wait at least another year before it arrives.
Already postponed once in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual August event formerly known as St. Vitus is being placed on hold again as the parish that was formed nearly two years ago from the merger of seven churches looks to make up ground it lost to the pandemic.
Toward that end, the festival will be supplanted this year by a Sept. 12 parish picnic at Cascade Park.
“The idea was to have a neutral place that all of our parishioners could come to that was big enough, and just to establish a new custom for our parish,” Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor, said. “Our hope is to have people just come and enjoy one another and get to make new friends and meet new families.”
That socialization process was interrupted just eight months after the new parish held its inaugural Mass on July 13, 2019. Diocese churches were ordered closed when COVID-19 arrived in force, and for months, Holy Spirit Masses were limited to online viewing, parking lot worship (with parishioners in their own vehicles) or in-church celebration with severely limited numbers.
McCaffrey envisions an eventual return of the festival, which was one of the parish’s biggest fundraisers, but this year, the priority will be enriching relationships, not coffers. The picnic will be catered by Mark Mijavec, who provided the food for the parish’s 2019 festival, and the parish will pick up the tab.
“It’s not about charging people,” McCaffrey said. “We’ll have a raffle because people enjoy that sort of thing, but we’re not going to be focused on raising money, as the festival would be.
“We’re focusing on community, on making new friends, coming together and just developing an increasing sense of community, since we were denied so much of that over the COVID days.”
The day will begin with an outdoor Mass at the park at 11 a.m., followed by the picnic, which will offer “something for every age, every minute,” according to Jean Pascale, the parish’s communications director.
“We’re having food trucks brought in,” Pascale said, “and that’s all going to be on the parish. There are going to be bands (The Red Coat Band and the Dorals already are on tap), there’s going to be games, there’s going to be face painting.
“We’re going to make sure that every age is reached during every minute of it. The point of the picnic is bringing people together.”
The choice of Cascade Park was another nod to the pandemic’s impact on the parish.
St. Vitus lost its 2020 festival to the pandemic, McCaffrey noted, but “many of our other parish sites have been denied being able to do anything. Some of them haven’t even been able to have a Mass on a regular basis.”
“So many of the things that we were able to do during the pandemic had to be done at St. Vitus,” he continued. “There was a time when that was the only building we were using.
“So in solidarity with those other churches, St. Vitus is not going to have its festival. We’re going to focus on coming together and doing something that will be inclusive of everyone, and we want to do that at a neutral site to help break down any barriers that may still exist in that regard.”
McCaffrey hopes the picnic will be the bellwether of more new parish customs.
“As a new parish, we need to establish new traditions,” he said. “All the different celebrations that all the various churches had, they all had a focus at a particular time in their history.
“We are at a new time in our history, and we have to start looking at doing new and different things that fit our world today.”
