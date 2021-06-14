The closure of Holy Spirit Academy does not relieve the parish of its responsibility to support Catholic education.
Indeed, the parish continues to be required by the Pittsburgh Diocese to provide its share of funding toward Catholic education, and a portion of that amount will be used as tuition support for Holy Spirit students who now will attend the Kennedy Catholic System of Schools in Mercer County, or another school within the diocese.
However, one of the parish’s biggest fundraisers — it’s annual August festival on the grounds of St. Vitus Church — was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and has been put on hold again in 2021 in favor of a parish picnic aimed at building community among parishioners forced by COVID-19 into a diaspora from their churches.
Parish pastor Father Joseph McCaffrey conceded that the festival funds will be missed, but added that the parish has other irons in the fire.
Key among these is an ongoing raffle with a prize of a side-by-side UTV or $10,000. The winning number will be based on Sunday’s Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 evening drawing.
“The festival was one of many large fundraisers,” McCaffrey said. “It was interesting, though, when we examined what really brings in the most revenue, it’s not always a four-day festival.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into that, and there’s an enormous amount of expense as well. So when you come right down to the bottom line, sometimes the things that take a lot less time end up providing even more income.”
As far as funding Catholic education goes, a parish organization is laying the groundwork for that task.
Two members of Holy Spirit Academy’s advisory board have been added to Kennedy Catholic’s, “and when we did that,” parish communications director Jean Pascale said, “we talked about ‘How are we as a family going to make these families feel that they’re still a part of us, even though they’re going to school in another area?’
“So we’re forming a group called Friends of Catholic Education, made up of parishioners — not just parents — who want to support these kids.”
Bylaws are still being established, Pascale said, but the group will have three top priorities.
“The first is service to the community,” she said. “Then there’s social, to gather together; and spiritual — how we worship together back here in their home parish.
“We’re also working on financial assistance, because one issue that has come up for us is transportation (to and from Kennedy), so we’re working through the steps of that.”
Friends of Catholic Education is establishing a database of St. Vitus School/Holy Spirit Academy alumni as a potential source of support, but also has more immediate fundraising goals.
Once a month, Pascale said, parishioners will be presented with an offertory envelope during Mass specifically designated for Friends of Catholic Education.
“So all parishioners can help that way,” she said. “The second thing is that we’re going to have a big event and dinner in the spring. We did it two years ago, and we earned over $40,000.”
Finally, she said, a parishioner who owns a Neshannock Township car wash that hosts weekend Halloween events throughout October plans to donate the proceeds from one of those days to the parish.
And while the parish looks to the future of Catholic education, it also has plans to remember its past. Holy Spirit Academy wrapped up its 113-year history on Tuesday, but a celebration of its impact on generations of youngsters is scheduled for Aug. 7. More details will be announced as they are worked out.
