It was less than three months ago that Bishop David Zubik loosened the Diocese of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 protocols.
“In continued alignment with local, state, and federal health guidelines,” Zubik wrote May 14, “effective immediately, the fully vaccinated may attend Diocese of Pittsburgh Masses and all gatherings on parish property without wearing a mask."
Starting Sunday, parishioners are once again under an obligation to attend Mass, a requirement Zubik reinstated July 15 because public health restrictions were being relaxed and “More and more people are returning to our churches to celebrate the sacraments and for other events that reflect who we are as the Body of Christ.”
On Friday, though, citing the spread of COVID-19 variants, Zubik backtracked, saying that he is now urging everyone to get vaccinated and to wear masks when indoors with others. Moreover, he said, effective immediately, all ministers of the Eucharist, ushers and greeters and servers must wear masks while engaging in their ministries, regardless of their vaccination status.
Zubik also said that outdoor Masses, scheduled to end Sept. 1, may now continue until further notice.
Holy Spirit Parish began celebrating outdoor Masses on June 4, 2020, in the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township, and held its final one on the same date this year. Despite the bishop’s blessing for their continuance, Father Joseph McCaffrey has no intention to bring them back.
“The parking lot Mass for us was extremely helpful and beneficial to our parish,” he said. “We were able to have Mass and service 500 people on average every weekend. But it’s a burdensome thing for all of the volunteers that are required to do that, Plus to go back to the people who allowed us to be there so generously for a whole year and say, ‘We need to come back again,’ I don’t know if that’s even possible.
“So there are no plans right now to go down that road again. If we have to, we will, somehow and somewhere, but right now, we’ve been able to open up three of our sites and I’m hopeful that this isn’t going to go so far backwards that we’re going to be burdened with that all over again.”
McCaffrey expressed frustration about the back-and-forth guidelines issued not only by the diocese, but also from outside the church.
“The bishop said we have to do this, I just hope we’re not going backwards,” McCaffrey said. “I understand his concerns to be aware of vulnerable people and trying to be mindful of our neighbors. We want to protect our people who are more vulnerable, and there needs to be precautions taken,
“But one of my big concerns is that people say we’re following science, but what science? There seems to be a lot of debate about that. I think some of this is going a little bit along the lines of control, and there’s way too much politics mixed in with all of this. You want to talk about science -- life begins at conception; that’s science. But there’s a lot of people who choose to ignore it.
“If you’re going to be a political entity that follows science, then follow the darn science and don’t play games with it. It just distresses me that, beyond the church, there’s this whole reality that isn’t based in reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.