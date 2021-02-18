Holy Spirit Parish and the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department will kick off their weekly Lenten fish fries on Friday.
The meals will take place every Friday during Lent and they will be take-out only.
The parish will have curbside pick-ups from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive in Mahoningtown, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at St. James the Apostle Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. In each case, orders must be phoned in between 3 and 6 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the fish fry.
For St. Vincent de Paul, the number is (724) 652-5538. For St. James, its (724) 654-7076.
More information about the meals are available on the parish’s Facebook page.
The fire department will provide take-out orders only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch) and 4 to 7 p.m. (dinner) on Lenten Fridays at its Edinburg station, 570 Jackson St. For more information, call (724) 667-8431 or (724) 667-2502, or see the fire department’s Facebook page.
