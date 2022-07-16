After a two-year hiatus, an August festival will be returning to the grounds of St. Vitus Church.
However, this year’s event will feature more of an international — not to mention interdenominational — flavor.
For 37 years, the St. Vitus — later known as Holy Spirit Parish — Festival lured visitors to the city’s South Side for primarily Italian food selections, in addition to music, games and rides. Returning Aug. 4-5 as Best of the Fest, the event now will feature Greek and Lebanese offerings as well, courtesy of St. George Greek Orthodox and St. John the Baptist Maronite churches.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is to build the ‘unity’ in ‘community,’” said Jean Pascale, Holy Spirit Parish administrative facilitator. “So this year, we are looking at the best things that we always did at the St. Vitus Festival, including everybody from Holy Spirit working on it, but in order to build the unity, we have invited other churches to participate, and they’re going to have their own booths and sell their own specialties.”
Helen Ritchie of St. George said her church is planning on cooking up some spanakopita (a spinach and feta pie), baklava and a few other Greek pastries for the festival. She looks at St. George’s participation in the event not only as a way to build community, but also as a path to introduce folks to her church’s Sept. 17-18 celebration of Greek food and culture.
“We thought that we might be able to reach more ethnic people from Holy Spirit Parish,” she said. “St. Camillus (which is across West Englewood Avenue from St. George) always comes over, but we’d like to get more people from the other churches, too, to our festival.
“We thought this would be a way to introduce our food to them, and they might want to come to our festival in September. We will advertise it at Holy Spirit.”
For those who want more of what St. George offers and can’t wait for September, the church also is planning an Aug. 27 Gyro Fest.
As for St. John the Baptist Maronite’s Best of the Fest menu, expect such favorites as kibbee (a family of dishes based on spiced ground meat, onions, and grain), a lamb and rice dish and tabouli (a combination of tomatoes, onions, wheat and hummus).
“We just want to be part of the community, like everyone else” said Rosemary George, who will be spearheading St. John’s food efforts.
“We’re just hoping to bring a lot of people together. They used to have the festival down at St. Vitus for years, and with the pandemic, I think it’s a great thing for people to be able to get together again and have the different foods. This time it will be more of a variety because of the different churches participating.”
Like St. George, St. John is preparing for a festival of its own — its first Middle Eastern Food Festival — from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church, 2 W. Reynolds St. Best of the Fest visitors also will get a preview of sorts of that event, a fact that Lori Doran believes will help to build the kind of community she remembers from her childhood.
“We grew up at St. John Maronite, but St. Vitus was like a couple of blocks away,” she said. “So whenever we didn’t have access to our church, St. Vitus was still like a church that we went to, like a neighborhood church. Even when my kids were growing up, when it was the St. Vitus Bazaar, we had to go get cavatelli and fried dough, no matter what.
“We are blessed in New Castle that we have so many ethnicities of good food, and food is a good way to bring the community together.”
Best of the Fest, scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, won’t have the amusement rides and carnival games that the St. Vitus/Holy Spirit Festival had. However, Pascale said, there will be children’s activities and prizes, as well as a lineup of local bands providing live music.
On the first night, Lawrence County Brass will play from 4 to 5:50 p.m., and Grandview Soul will follow from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Red Coat Band will play from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, followed by The Dorals from 7 to 9 p.m.
Pascale said that the parish is excited to have St. George and St. John as part of this year’s celebration, and only wishes Holy Spirit could have invited more churches.
“Unfortunately, we just don’t have the space,” she said. “Our goal would be to have this eventually move into a city area where all the churches could participate. People are really excited about working together.
“We did talk to the committee that’s working on (downtown New Castle) revitalization, but there wasn’t enough time to plan it for this year. But we thought we’d plant the seed and see how it goes.”
The St. Vitus/Holy Spirit Festival took place annually for 37 years before being preempted in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19 concerns. Last year, Holy Spirit opted for a parish picnic at Cascade Park to help bring parishioners scattered by the pandemic back together again.
The picnic will be repeated this year, in addition to Best of the Fest.
“I’m excited that we have wonderful volunteers who are wanting to show our openness to the wider community in inviting other faiths and denominations and people in the community to participate in celebrating the beauty of us all working together,” Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor, said of Best of the Fest.
“They (the parish’s volunteer organizers) have modified what was the festival was and said, ‘We want to create something new, and we want to have the purpose of having others participate with us and do something to can be an outreach to the community, as well as a fun opportunity to raise some much-needed revenue and allow people to share their gifts and talents — especially the delicious food.”
