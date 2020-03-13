Parish, diocese take conservative COVID-19 approach

Coronavirus fears have prompted many organizations to reel in their public functions.
At least two local fish fries, though, are not among the catch.
St. Vincent de Paul and St. James the Apostle churches each will offer their Lenten fish meals Friday, the former from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the latter from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sandwiches) and 4 to 7 p.m. (dinners).
Their continuation is part of an overall conservative approach being taken toward the spread of COVID-19 not only by Lawrence County’s Holy Spirit Parish, but also by the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
“The thing is, there is no outbreak in our region,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor. “I think some of it is just a bit overdone. We’re still having our fish fries and at this time, we still have the (April 4) Easterfest. We’re not making any of these changes. If we need to, we will, but it’s still a little ways off.”
McCaffrey said he had just come from a priests council with Bishop David A. Zubik on Thursday, and the bishop suggested encouraging fish fry diners to take their food out, as opposed to eating in. “But it doesn’t mean that they can’t,” McCaffrey said, “and certainly not this weekend because our crew already has everything prepared.”
That’s not to say that the diocese is ignoring the situation.
“Following a joint conference call with all the bishops of Pennsylvania, effective immediately and until further notice … I am dispensing the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass,” Zubik said in a statement Thursday. He added that, despite the suspension of the obligation, all regularly scheduled Sunday Masses will remain open for anyone who wishes to attend.
Earlier this month, Zubik suspended the distribution of the Precious Blood during the Eucharist, as well as physical contact (typically a handshake) during the Sign of Peace. He also suspended the obligation of anyone feeling ill to attend Mass.
McCaffrey confirmed that all Holy Spirit Masses will go on as scheduled. And while Easterfest is still on, he allows that some concession might have to be made to the virus threat.
“In the state of Washington, they’re warning about groups over 250,” he said. “We might have to be concerned when it comes to Easterfest. We might only let 150 to 200 people into the hall at a time, or something like that, if it makes people feel better.
“But I can’t see the wisdom behind canceling altogether unless some major thing happens between now and then.”
Likewise, Produce to People, a food distribution scheduled for Saturday, will proceed as planned.
“Some people are asking if it will be canceled,” McCaffrey said. “Absolutely not. That’s giving food to those in our midst who need it. People do need to be more mindful of their interactions, but this is something the community needs, and we’re certainly wanting to make sure it happens.”
McCaffrey noted that while people are concerned about personal hygiene, fears tend to be overshadowing the Lenten season, a time when the parish and church focus particularly on “spiritual hygiene.”
“We need to pay more attention to that in the midst of all this, too,” he said.
“The body is temporary; it is the soul that lasts forever.
“I think it would be important to have a spiritual perspective placed on all these directives. Jesus said in the gospels, more than anything else, do not be afraid. All these things that we’re doing in the church community have to be done in the context of our faith, and the first thing is that we turn to the Lord and we pray for those who are suffering and ill.”
