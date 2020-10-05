In essence, Linda Popovich was returning the favor.
Popovich brought her 3-year-old Yorkie, DeeDee, to Saturday morning’s pet blessing on the lawn outside of St. Camillus Church.
“She’s my little blessing,” Popovich said, explaining that DeeDee was given to her by family and friends three years ago after her mother had been killed by a drunk driver.
“My other Yorkie had died, and I kept saying I wanted to get one,” she said. “I was at Mass at 4 o’clock and I got a phone call asking if I was still interested in a Yorkie.
“We went and looked, and here my niece called and my cousins and everybody, and on Mother’s Day, they gave her to me. She’s just the best thing I ever had.”
Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, officiated at the blessing, which takes place in conjunction with the Oct. 4 Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is revered as the patron saint of animals and ecology.
Reading from a liturgical text, McCaffrey shared that animals “share the fortunes of human existence and have been part of human lives. God gives all these gifts of living things to us as a symbol to remind us of his love.”
“Animals,” he continued, “were saved from the flood. After, they were made part of the covenant with Noah. The paschal Lamb reminds us of God’s deliverance through the sacrifice of the flesh. And the great fish saved Jonah. Animals are indeed representative in human salvation. And all animals share in redemption of all God’s creation.”
After the reading and a prayer, McCaffrey made his rounds among the pets, sprinkling each one with holy water.
More than two dozen pets -- mostly dogs, but at least one rabbit and one cat -- were present for the blessing. Among them was Finchy, an 8-year-old Bichon and retired show dog.
“She won ribbons, but she lost a tooth," said her owner, Connie Anton, who has had Finchy for two years. "When your front tooth comes out, you can’t be a show dog.”
She brought Finchy to St. Camillus because “I think any blessing is a blessing. Everybody could use one, even our animals.”
Perhaps no pet needed one more than Lola, owned by Doreen Pisciuneri-Borst. The 14-year-old Morkie has dealt with a multitude of health issues, including an enlarged heart, collapsed trachea, pancreatitis and liver and gallbladder disease. Still, she relaxed contentedly in the arms of Pisciuneri-Borst throughout the morning’s event.
“Every day is different with her; we just pray and go a day at a time,” Pisciuneri-Borst said, pulling out a crucifix that she also had taken to the blessing. “This is my grandfather’s crucifix. Every night we pray with it. She looks for it on the nightstand, right before bed.”
Lola, Pisciuneri-Borst said, appears more concerned about her family’s medical issues than her own. Both of Pisciuneri-Borst’s parents have health problems, and Lola will sit at the feet of Pisciuneri-Borst’s mother and lie with her father in his recliner.
Moreover, Pisciuneri-Borst’s husband was hospitalized in 2017 with leukemia, and Lola appeared to recognize he was not well even prior to his diagnosis.
“He travels and when he would come home on the weekends, she wanted nothing to do with me,” Pisciuneri-Borst said.” He didn’t have much energy, and it was very unlike him. She just would never leave his side. This went on for a while, then I realized something was wrong.”
Her husband is in remission, “but she still stays with him,” Pisciuneri-Borst said, noting that both Lola’s veterinarian, Dr. Maureen Altman, and her husband’s oncologist have told her that pets are able to sense illness in people.
Among the larger dogs to come for a blessing was 6-year-old Dixie May, She was adopted three years ago from a Doberman rescue organization by Frank DeMarco. She is his sixth Doberman.
DeMarco was happy to be at St. Camillus with his pet.
“We can all use help,” he said. “I try to take all the blessings I can get.”
