Saturday was a time to do more than bid farewell to the former St. Vitus School/Holy Spirit Academy.
It was also a time to mourn the passing of one of its greatest supporters.
Father John Petrarulo, who served St. Vitus Parish for 26 years before retiring in 2011, died Friday at age 93, just one day before a Mass and reception to officially close out the 113-year-history of the school he loved.
“When we got the call on that yesterday, it was hard to believe,” said Vince Fuleno Jr., a funeral director for Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory and a former St. Vitus School student who attended Saturday’s farewell reception with his father.
“The timing was weird when you’re doing this tonight. He was a real cheerleader for this place.”
Vince Fuleno Sr., who attended St. Vitus School in the 1950s, also recalled Petrarulo’s love for the school.
“He’d come in here with a cane with a horn on it and go play with the kids and beep that horn at them,” the elder Fuleno said. “I’d see him at Mass sometimes when he’d come in with that cane.
“He enjoyed coming over to see the kids.”
Upon Petrarulo’s retirement in 2011, then-principal Cathy Ryan told the New Castle News that “Father John would come in every day and do a magic trick for the kindergartners and they would be so surprised and impressed.
“He gave them that joy every day. Kids who graduate over the years always talk about the magic trick.”
Petrarulo, Ryan said, also played a role in the school’s administrative duties, like keeping the school in good repair, handling issues like building structure, increasing enrollment, financial guidance and getting the parish involved in supporting the school.
“He’s given great guidance,” Ryan said at the time. “In different situations, he’s said to me, ‘Cathy, remember to do this in a Christian way.’ He always directed me to remember my faith in situations and dealing with people.”
During his homily at Saturday’s Mass preceding the reception, Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish (formed in 2019 from seven county parishes, including St. Vitus), shared that he had the opportunity to speak with Father Petrarulo the day before his passing. McCaffrey called Petrarulo at his residence at a retired priests home in Pittsburgh and invited him to Saturday’s events.
“He was grateful to know that he was still remembered, loved, and being prayed for,” McCaffrey said, adding that after the call ended, he received a text from Petrarulo’s nurse, who McCaffrey knew from his previous parish and who was in the room when Petrarulo took his call.
“She texted me and said ‘You made Father John so happy. I heard him talking to you on the phone and he was very delighted and appreciated the invitation,’” McCaffrey said.
“So I was quite shocked the next day to hear the news that God had called him home. But at the same time, I felt such a spirit of joy come over me that God had allowed that conversation.”
Petrarulo was succeeded by Father Frank Almade, who McCaffrey also invited but who declined for health reasons. McCaffrey followed Almade as pastor, and tried to breathe new life into the school, which had been struggling with declining enrollment for years.
Ultimately, he made the decision earlier this year to close it.
“Every pastor who left here was just glad they weren’t the ones who had to make the call,” Fuleno Jr. said. “But eventually, it got to that point. But Father John, this was his baby. He really liked this.”
A funeral Mass for Father Petrarulo, to be lead by Bishop David Zubik, is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.
