A 2-month-old baby is in foster care and police are looking for her parents after she reportedly was hospitalized from neglect and suspected abuse.
Police reported the infant, based on a urinalysis, also tested positive for cocaine metabolites, which doctors at a Pittsburgh hospital believed had been from exposure to the drug during the previous 10 days. She also exhibited signs of malnourishment and had bruising on her body.
Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Larissa Spencer, 23, and Terrell Johnson, 25, who live in an apartment in the 700 block of South Mill Street, in connection with the child’s lack of care.
According to criminal complaints filed against Spencer and Johnson, a Lawrence County Children and Youth Services caseworker contacted police around 8 p.m. Oct. 13 for a welfare check of the baby. When police went to their apartment, the couple did not answer the door, the report said. A roommate who reportedly was there with another male answered the door and told police she had not seen the infant, she only heard her because Johnson and Spencer go into their bedroom and stay until they leave again. She said the baby was being fed cow’s milk instead of formula and she informed police of another potential health issue with the child, the report said.
The police at 9 p.m. that day were advised of a hang-up call to 911 from that apartment. The officers returned to find Spencer and Johnson at home with several other people in the apartment, according to the complaint. They noted the apartment was in poor living condition, and the room where the child sleeps was strewn with dirty clothing, old food on the floor and had a strong odor.
The officer found the infant alone in the bedroom with the lights on, screaming and crying and wearing a soiled diaper. The officer ordered Johnson to find a bottle and feed the child, but there was no bottle nipple or formula to be found, the report said. An officer ultimately had to go to a store and buy formula and a baby bottle.
Children and Youth Services was contacted and arranged for transport of the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was admitted. She was released from the hospital to a foster family the following day, the report said. A doctor from the trauma unit issued a report to the agency that the child was malnourished and was at the weight of a newborn infant, and she had significant diaper rash.
The baby appeared skinny with no folds of fat, the report said, and the doctor had found the baby’s diaper rash to be severe. The child had a bruise on her forehead and a red mark on her chest, and because she is not old enough to walk or crawl, the authorities determined the bruise and mark had been inflicted, the report said. The doctor concluded the baby was severely neglected with failure to thrive, the report concluded.
The police while at the apartment arrested Spencer and took her to the Lawrence County jail on an active bench warrant for a receiving stolen property charge, the compliant states. She was released from jail on Oct. 17 and both she and Johnson are at large.
Following an investigation, they have charged Johnson and Spencer each with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
