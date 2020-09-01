Parents and children waited at bus stops throughout New Castle on Monday afternoon, eagerly anticipating their first deliveries of breakfasts and lunches for the school week.
The New Castle Area School District launched its school time food program Monday afternoon, delivering five days worth of breakfasts and lunches to children throughout the district. This was the first effort of its kind, and district food service director Jeremy Bergman said he and his staff and volunteers have been working for a week in anticipation.
“We prepared 14,000 meals — 7,000 breakfasts and 7,000 lunches,” he said. “We did it all last week, it took a whole week. We cooked food from scratch and made TV dinners and froze them. We want the kids to have hearty, nutritious meals.”
Last week, they cooked a couple hundred pounds of macaroni and cheese to serve this week, and another lunch consisted of French toast sticks and sausages with roasted potatoes.
“It’s one of the kids favorite lunches, to have breakfast for lunch,” Bergman said.
Preparing the breakfasts was easy. Typically, they are a waffle and juice or a cinnamon roll and juice. Families were given milk, if that was their option. Other lunch meals this week consisted of a roasted, chicken leg with roasted potatoes and baked pears; a chicken patty sandwich with curly fries and fresh apple slices; and an Uncrustable sandwich with baby carrots and applesauce.
Uncrustables are the only cold meals served, Bergman explained. “The kids love, love, love those, and it’s one we can pack pretty easily. An Uncrustable is a frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwich made especially for the district. It diverts government-provided peanut butter to Smuckers, which makes the sandwiches for them.
When Bergman first took over the food service and saw what the students were packing from home, Uncrustables were one of the top things, Bergman said. He didn’t anticipate having a lot of food left over at the end of Monday’s run. If there is, “it’s all frozen so we’ll store it and give it out in a couple of weeks.”
On Monday, he was already planning next week’s menu for the short Labor Day week, when the deliveries at the bus stops will be on Tuesday afternoon. One of the lunch menu items will be roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, he said.
The food preparation process and delivery will be repeated every week for the next nine months, unless school goes back into session. But the free breakfasts and lunches for all students will continue through the school year.
Mothers who lined up at the bus stops to accept the food for their children were grateful to receive the take-home bags.
Amy Joseph of the city’s West Side said she is especially grateful for the breakfasts and lunches, because she has five children. Four of them, ages 11, 7, 6 and 3, are in school. She also has a 11/2-year-old toddler.
“I think it’s really nice,” she said. “It’s one less worry we have, with everything that’s going on.”
Kori Costello, who lives on the city’s North Hill, also was appreciative of the food.
“I think it’s a really, really good program,” she said. She has a daughter in elementary grade, who nodded her head eagerly when asked if she likes the food from school.
What’s her favorite?
“Everything,” her mother said.
Jennifer Winkler, also of the North Hill, has one child but is thankful for the food.
“I think it’s a very wonderful thing they are doing this for the community,” she said. “We really appreciate it.”
Shauna McKnight was at the same bus stop to get food for her 9-year-old daughter.
“It think it’s nice,” she said, especially since the first day of school posed a challenge for her daughter, a fourth-grader at George Washington Intermediate School. She said her daughter will be able to heat up her food in the microwave while she is at home on her computer.
Her daughter, who was in the car with her, said it was a struggle to get on Google Classroom and stay connected with the teachers on Monday, but by the end of the day, most of the kinks were worked out.
“She did well,” her mother said. “She was especially happy because she got to see her friends.”
