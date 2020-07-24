A North Hill couple are facing charges, accused of hitting four children with Tasers and using other physical punishment to get them to behave.
New Castle police charged Angela and Anthony Pye of Delaware Avenue after the children, who were in their custody, described to forensic interviewers the various disciplinary measures they said the Pyes had used on them. One child also described a sexual assault by Anthony Pye, according to police.
The incidents were reported to police in October and were reported to have occurred between August 2017 and October 2019.
According to criminal complaints filed against the Pyes, a Lawrence County Children and Youth Services caseworker and the police were called to the couple's house in October to take custody of the children, who are the ages of 9, 11, 12 and 13.
Police chief Bobby Salem said Thursday the children, all brothers and sisters, no longer are in the Pyes' care, and that they have been placed individually in foster care.
During a forensic interview, the children each said that Anthony Pye, 59, had used the Taser on them in the presence of 57-year-old Angela Pye, the criminal complaint says. Each child said he or she had been tased more than one time, and generally two or three times. They reported that the Pyes also had hit them with belts and wooden paddles, according to the court papers.
The complaint notes that the child who described the sexual assault by Anthony Pye said Angela was not at home when it occurred, when the child was around 7. The child admitted to keeping the incident a secret for a long time, the report states, and that Pye would often test the child's memory about it.
The police obtained a search warrant for the Pyes' residence and confiscated the Taser and three paddles with taped handles, they reported.
The police also obtained the children's medical records and noted that the children had small, healing electrical burns on various parts of their bodies.
In an interview with police, Angela Pye denied that the children were tased, the complaint states. Her husband in a separate interview told police that he tased them "on the spur of the moment" incident, trying to get them to tell the truth about things. He said in the interview that the Taser never made contact with the children, police reported.
Anthony Pye is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, and one count of prohibited offensive weapons.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond. He was released on bail.
Angela Pye faces four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. She was also arraigned by Amodie and released on a nonmonetary bond.
