Some New Castle Area School District parents have taken to Facebook to express their thoughts about students returning to the classrooms.
Here is a sampling:
Tiffany Marie Scott — “I will likely explore other options if my kids are required to wear a mask all day long, but this will also impact my employment as well. A lot to consider.”
Shannon Lawrence — “I think that a hybrid setting for schools would be a good alternative. Two days on campus, then two days on the computer, use the fifth day for deep cleaning the schools. That way they will still get one on one with their teachers in the classroom and also able to be around their friends. It will limit their exposure as well. I’m just not a big fan of my child having to wear a mask for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. Read the stats on wearing those masks for hours at a time... It’s not healthy.”
Jennifer Banyay — “I already have homeschooled my four boys. I will be continuing this. I considered sending the older two to school in a few years, but will not be considering that option again until virtual public school is a distant memory.”
Susan Harlan — “If my kids don’t go five days a week and are required to do anything like wear a mask I will send them to cyber school or a Christian school that is open.”
Becky Rose — “I have children going into 9th and 2nd grade. I could trust my oldest child to return to an environment that’s in regulations with CDC guidelines, my youngest I would seek alternate education to keep them home. Trusting kids to not touch things and people and then their faces/mouths/nose etc is not something I would have peace about.”
