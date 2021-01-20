A North Hill woman and a Texas man are wanted in connection with the unexplained the death of a baby on Aug. 11, when the baby was found dead under the mattress in his crib.
Tyara Love Parker, 24, of 1607 Hanna St., and Dominick Mullins, 22, of El Paso, Texas, both are charged with feloniously endangering the welfare of children and Parker additionally faces a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
This was the second infant of Parker's that died in its crib, according to a criminal complaint filed with the charges by New Castle police. The police reported that Parker's 4-month-old infant daughter had died on March 9, 2019, and the cause of death was classified as sudden unexplained infant death. The matter of that death was undetermined, the report said.
Police were called to Parker's home just after noon the day of the baby boy's death. She told them that her 4-month-old son was put down to sleep around 1 a.m. in his portable crib. That morning, the baby's 8-year-old sister woke her up to tell her something was wrong with the baby and that he was under the mattress, the complaint states.
The mother went in and found the baby unresponsive, wedged under the top part of the crib mattress, face down, with blood running from his nose. She called 911 and attempted chest compressions while Mullins provided rescue breaths, they told police.
Mullins told police that he had placed the baby on his back in the crib around 1 a.m. and covered him with a sheet to his waist. He said the baby was not strong enough to roll on his own yet, according to the report.
He told police he had been smoking marijuana the previous evening, the police reported in the paperwork.
A police detective reported that the baby had died in a crib in the side room upstairs, and that the mother, learning something was wrong, moved it to her bed to render aid, the report said. An officer noticed a bag of suspected marijuana containing six smaller bags on the dresser in the same bedroom where she had placed the infant on the bed.
The police throughout their five-month investigation left several messages for Mullins to contact him, but he did not return his calls, the paperwork notes.
On Sept. 22, Parker was to have a follow-up interview with the state police, but she called and said she would be late, then said she did not want to proceed with the interview, the complaint states. On Sept. 28, the police asked her by phone to go to the police station for a formal interview, and she said she and Mullins would go there, but they did not show up. As of Oct. 7, the police had not heard from either of them again, the paperwork notes.
The police have concluded in their report that the baby was left unsupervised or inadequately supervised by an 8-year-old child for more than 10 hours, thus contributing to the infant boy's death.
"Tyra Parker and Dominick Mullins violated a duty of care, protection, and/or support for their infant child," the complaint states report. "The acts committed by Parker and Mullins were reckless and grossly negligent and contributed to the death of the infant."
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
