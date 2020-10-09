Parents among 3 charged in child pornography case

An Ellwood City man was transported to the New Castle police station by ambulance Thursday to answer to child pornography-related charges.
Police chief Bobby Salem said David Bates, 60, of 1127 Center Ave., who recently had knee surgery, was deemed able to walk after he told police wanting to arrest him that he was bedridden.
According to police, Bates, an East Side woman and her husband all are facing a multitude of felony charges after the woman took pornographic pictures of her children and sent them to Bates. The woman’s husband also is accused of discovering the photos and not going to the police about it.
The names of the woman and her husband are being withheld to protect the children’s identities.
Salem said Bates had requested the photos of the daughters, ages 11 and 13, in exchange for money. He also asked the older child to take pictures of herself for money in certain poses in her swimsuit, according to a police report. Bates was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for clearance Thursday before being incarcerated in the Lawrence County jail. He is facing multiple charges, including felonies, Salem said.
According to the report, investigators were made aware of the matter through a Childline complaint that was sent Aug. 30 to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services.
The girls’ mother, in an interview with police, admitted she had sent around six images to Bates in exchange for $20, the report said.
The police reported that the two girls were removed from the residence. The girls told investigators in a forensic interview that their mother had photographed both of them without their clothing.
The woman’s husband discovered the pictures on a digital camera that Bates had given to the mother, the report said. He took the memory card from the camera and told her to give the camera back to Bates.
In an interview with the husband, he said he was going through his wife’s phone and found the photographs and removed the memory card. He told the daughter that she needed to tell the truth to someone about the matter. He did not report the matter to the police himself, he said, rather he told the daughter “to do the right thing,” according to the police report.
Bates admitted to the police in an interview that he sent the messages in a screenshot to the children’s mother and that he had received about a dozen pictures, the report said.
The mother is facing six counts each of sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts, conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts and sexual abuse of children/dissemination of photographs. She also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Bates also is charged with six counts each of conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts, solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts and sexual abuse of children/child pornography.
The girls’ father faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
They were arraigned Thursday evening by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed Bates and the girls’ parents all to the Lawrence County jail. Bates’ and the mother’s bonds were set at $200,000 each. The father’s bond is set at $30,000.
