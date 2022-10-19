Ellwood City took its first major steps forward in offering emergency services to borough residents.
Borough council at its Monday monthly meeting approved personnel changes to have the Ellwood City Fire Department offer advanced life support services for the community. Council also agreed to advertise an ordinance officially creating an ALS program for the department.
As part of the program, council set the wage scale for the full-time paramedic captain and part-time paramedics at $20 an hour. Dan Yoder, a part-time firefighter, was promoted to the full-time paramedic captain position.
Brandon Magnifico and Jeff Magnifico were promoted from part-time firefighters to part-time paramedics, while Dirk Baker, Brian Dambaugh, Johnny Douglas, Chad Kirkpatrick, Michael Kobbe, Alan Martino, Aaron Natali, Larry Price, Christopher Reed and James Varzdel were all hired as part-time paramedics.
The fire department was officially certified to perform ALS services by the state in September.
The Ellwood City Community Health Foundation will be funding the first three years of the program at a cost of $776,000. It presented the first check for the program on Monday, totaling $175,000.
To keep the ALS program going beyond the first three years, a referendum question for borough residents on the Nov. 8 Election Day ballot will ask: “Would you accept a new one mill tax in order to pay for advanced life support (ALS) services?”
With the ALS program, the fire department would be able to do anything needed for a patient before an ambulance arrives, including administering IVs and life-saving medications and fluids, placing breathing tubes, heart monitoring, using tourniquets and more.
Council formerly agreed to accept the resignation of Borough Manager David Allen, effective Dec. 31. Allen previously stated he would stay on until the end of the year in order to train his successor.
Council approved the resignation of bookkeeper Brenda Thompson, and subsequently hired Kimberly Spiker at a rate of $20.18 an hour for the position.
They agreed to submit the 2022 Community Development Block Grant application for $128,270 for curb work and housing rehabilitation projects in the borough.
Council approved payments of $13,411.41 to T&R Electric for a new pump station transformer for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, $7,800 to Youngblood Paving to resurface the Ewing Park Skate Park and $9,060 to Barber’s Chemicals to remove sand from the filters at the Veterans Memorial Pool.
Council Vice President Jim Barry said the borough is exploring the possibility of making two pickleball courts next the borough’s basketball court in the future.
