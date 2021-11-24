The lights will be on in Pearson Park.
The sixth annual drive-thru Parade of Lights begins Thanksgiving night at the Neshannock Park and will continue from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8.
Last year’s event was somewhat scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions and township officials had originally expected a smaller turnout. However, Mark Bucci, director of parks and recreation in the township said that they were surprised to learn they had a record year for turnout.
“We had a huge response last year when our car counter documented several hundred cars each night,” he said.
Santa Claus will be making a return to the park after missing last year. He and Mrs. Claus will visit on Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. when the park will also offer horse-drawn carriage rides along with cocoa and cookies at the Hutchison Community Center.
For the first time, there will be signs instructing guests in their cars to tune into radio station 97.9 that will allow them to listen and enjoy non-stop Christmas music.
“We have 50 Christmas carols and holiday tunes for folks to enjoy," Bucci said.
Bucci pointed to the new "Angels in the Outfield" display and added there are some new animated displays and blow-ups "that we are sure that the kids will love.”
“The center point for the parade,” he says, “will still be the 40-foot, flagpole Christmas tree.”
Preparation usually begins in October or November. The light show helps the park attract visitors in the winter when it is mostly used for its walking trails.
“I grew up in that park and we have made a lot of improvements to it," Township supervisor Leslie Bucci said. "I have been pleased to watch it grow each year to become the spectacular festival that it has become."
