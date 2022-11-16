More holiday activities offered around town With a parade, tree lighting, pop-up shops and live entertainment, what else could someone w…

The Hometown Holiday Parade may be the only thing moving in just one direction Saturday on the streets of New Castle.

A host of complementary events and activities promises to keep parade watchers heading every which way both before and after the celebratory procession.

It all starts with pre-parade events beginning at 1 p.m. and doesn’t let up until a fireworks-backed tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., followed by live performances from two local bands until 9.

Where to start? How about at the beginning.

PRE-PARADE

The day begins at 1 p.m. with The Confluence on East Washington Street hosting the band Grandview Soul until 2:30 p.m.

Just down the street, the Zambelli Park area will be home to free hot chocolate from Grace United Methodist Ministry, balloon animals and hats courtesy of Dragonfly Balloons and hula hoop performances by The Lawrence County Flow Collective.

More pre-parade, kid-friendly activities are scheduled for West Washington Street, provided by the Lawrence County YMCA.

Between the two sites, those with a sweet tooth can indulge themselves at a pop-up candy shop.

“In the lot next to Butz Flowers, we wanted to be able to paint a vision for people of what activity could be like there,” said Angie Urban of New Visions for Lawrence County, “with the ultimate dream of having a public plaza and something that rotates in and out of there.”

Organizers have teamed up with Joshua Bobbert, owner of a shed and storage barn business in the Laurel area, who has donated a structure for Saturday’s celebration.

“The Hoyt Art Center is going to decorate it like a gingerbread house,” Urban said, “and Volant Candy is going to make it a candy shop on parade day.”

A food truck and some picnic tables also are planned for the site, Urban added, “so people can just sort of hang out in that area and get the feeling of the vibrance that could be there.”

For refreshment of a more adult nature, VentiSei Winery will be setting up shop on the first floor of Servaxnet — the former Penn Power building — on Kennedy Square, beginning at noon.

THE PARADE

Get comfy. You’re going to be here a while.

“Last year,” Urban said, “we calculated that more than 2,000 people participated in the procession alone, and then there are several thousand people along the route.

“Right now, we’re around 75 entries in the parade, which is about par for the course. That makes our parade, from the time you step off until the last float ends, about an hour and a half.”

Story continues below video

The parade, by the way, steps off from Columbus Innerbelt, heads up Croton Avenue, then turns left onto East Washington to proceed through the center of town.

There will be the usual array of marching bands, floats and firetrucks, as well as a grand marshal who spent time in outer space.

That’s Lawrence County’s Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut who lived and worked aboard the International Space Station from July 2019 to April 2020, and who made additional headlines by casting a ballot from space in November 2019.

Prior to the parade, Morgan will speak from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Riverplex about his experience of the space station. The talk is free and open to the public, but attendance is limited.

To secure a seat, RSVP to Diane Coury at (724) 961-3483 or diane@dianecourydesign.com.

And then there are the balloons.

Provided by CEO Toni McKay and StarBound Entertainment — which supplies balloons to parades and celebrations both nationally and internationally — the inflatables will include at least one helium-filled balloon, as well as multiple air-filled “floatoons” being pulled on carts built by students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.

The grandstand stage will be set up on the West Side of The Diamond, and will be home not only to pre- and post-parade music provided by New Creation Free Methodist Church — “I inherited (the Rev. Chuck Jewell’s) church with the parade; they’ve provided music forever,” Urban said — but also to those who will judge the float competition. They include Janet Falotico, director of Visit Lawrence County, and the county’s common pleas court judges.

POST-PARADE

As soon as the parade is over, a variety of businesses and organizations will take to the streets around Kennedy Square with pop-up tents to keep families engaged until it is dark enough to commence the tree lighting ceremony.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the grandstand stage will spotlight multiple performers singing holiday selections. The performers include Kali Davies-Anderson, Hannah D’Egidio, The Ullrich Sisters, Mark and Kassie McConnell, The Dorals’ Jimmy Lombardo, Holly Marshall, Vaughn Hudspath, Allyson R. Hood and Snarfunkle.

When it comes time to light the 26-foot-tall tree perched atop a platform covering the Kennedy Square fountain, Andrew Morgan and Mayor Chris Frye will give the command.

“Actually, what they do is kind of kick it over to Pyrotecnico, which goes through an amazing show,” Urban said.

“It’s not your typical fireworks show. We’ve got pyrotechnics set up around the base of the tree, it’s set to music, and they light the tree with a bang — literally.”

And still, the celebration is not over.

VentiSei will host the band The Zoo in the former Penn Power building from 6 to 9 p.m., while Twelfth Street will be performing during the same hours at The Confluence.

“We’re creating a nightlife for downtown New Castle on that day,” Urban said, “trying to keep people in town and have them enjoy some spaces.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com