Precipitation held off for many participants and spectators who stepped out into downtown New Castle on Saturday to show their patriotism.
Bundled up in blankets and coats, people lined the city streets waving flags as the annual Veterans Day parade wound its way through Washington Street and other parts of town.
Beforehand, a section of Shenango High School band woodwinds practiced off to the side, and Josephine Buckel, the section leader, was conducting a sequence of their music.
"Veterans Day is a way to show our appreciation for all of the people who served in the military and gave their lives," Buckel said.
Members of the nonprofit Fly High With Horses, a mounted horseback group from Mercer County, groomed their equines, decorated their halters and rode them through the parking lot of the Cascade Galleria as a warmup for their march through town.
Cub Scouts from Union Township Pack 757, dressed in their scout uniforms, gathered with their banners, anxiously awaiting the step-off for the annual parade.
Dalton Lee, a 10-year-old pack member, said that Veterans Day to him "means honoring the veterans who served in the war."
Union High School dance line girls wearing backless, royal blue sequined body suits and white boots huddled back to back in a group to keep warm in a parking lot of the Cascade Galleria until the parade began.
Veteran's Day holds a deeper meaning for one of them, Alexis Kosciuszko, who lost her cousin, Army Staff Sgt. Edward Mills, 29, of Union Township, when he and five members of his unit were killed by a bomb in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, in May 2015.
"Veterans Day means a lot because of Eddie," she said.
Parade emcee David Gettings' son, Marine Cpl. Albert P. Gettings, also is a fallen war hero, who at age 27 was killed by gunfire in Fallujah, Iraq, on Jan. 5, 2006.
Offering prayers during a ceremony at Kennedy Square, Gettings called for a moment of silence in remembrance of Army SPC. Mackenzie L. Shay, A Mohawk High School graduate and resident of North Beaver Township, who at 20 years old was killed in a military training accident Oct. 22 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The accident involved two military vehicles at the Lebanon County training base. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.
