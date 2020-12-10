A man who set fire to a pair of pants Thursday morning caused nearly 100 residents to be removed from an East Side nursing home, New Castle's fire chief said.
The pants created a small fire that ignited other clothing and slightly burned the side of the Quality Life Services resident's mattress, but the smoke created by the small blaze permeated the East Wing of the building at 520 Friendship St., Chief Mike Kobbe said.
Kobbe commended the nursing home staff for its efficiency in evacuating the building and getting the residents out safely and warmly. The fire department was called around 10:20 a.m.
"When we arrived, Room 156 had material burning on the floor that turned out to be clothing – pants and socks," Kobbe said. He said that when the smoke alarm tripped, all of the facility's magnetic doors closed and sealed off the east wing so the smoke was contained there.
No injuries were reported, and no one had to be transported.
"The staff reacted perfectly. They evacuated the entire building until all was clear to put people back in their rooms," Kobbe said. "It was nice to see a good team effort. They did a really good job of keeping them covered and warm."
The temperature outside was cold around 41 degrees, he estimated.
As the firefighters cleared smoke from the building wings, the residents were returned to their rooms.
Kobbe said the resident who lit the fire said he was trying to burn a string off the pair of pants and they ignited.
"The fire was relatively small, about trash can size," he said, "but the smoke was the problem. The Quality Life Services people tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, and they got most of it out," he said, "and we took care of the last bit of burning material and smoldering stuff."
The firefighters then put fans in the building and cleared the smoke out of each individual room and the main corridors. The residents were outside for 30 to 40 minutes total, Kobbe said, and those whose wing was affected were taken into the day room to get them out of the weather.
"When we saw there was going to be an extended (evacuation) time, we contacted the New Castle Transit Authority to keep them out of the weather," Kobbe said. The authority sent a bus, but the residents were back inside before the bus arrived.
"They were willing to help us out," he said.
The nursing home staff was decontaminating and cleaning the building before the firefighters left, Kobbe said, adding that residents went back inside around 11 a.m. and the fire department remained on the scene until nearly noon. The state police fire marshal was called, meanwhile, to evaluate what happened.
