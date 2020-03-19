The Lawrence County Prison Board will appoint a three-person committee to evaluate whether the county should privatize the jail, pay other county prisons to house inmates or resolve internal staffing issues.
Reported harassment problems that have arisen among the corrections officers and other jail staff prompted Controller David Gettings, a former prison board chairman, to suggest the panel during the board’s meeting Wednesday. The board approved the idea by a 5-1 vote with Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, prison board chairwoman, voting no.
Gettings, who participated in the meeting by phone, suggested the committee’s formation after several jail workers aired complaints against management and other corrections officers at last month’s board meeting.
Gettings believes that moving county inmates to other jails and paying those jails could save Lawrence County about $3 million in salaries, benefits and jail operations, plus it could resolve the conflicts. He added that the county has been talking about a lack of funding, and a possible $3 million savings could help resolve some of its financial issues.
Votes in favor of the panel’s creation were by Gettings, President Judge Dominick Motto, Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler and Sheriff Perry Quahliero. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is a voting member, did not attend the meeting.
And while the vote was to form the committee, the board has not publicly appointed anyone to serve on it.
Problems among the jail workers have been ongoing. The employees previously were members of Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964, but the union ended its relationship with them two years ago, citing distrust as the reason. Since then, the jail workers, who include kitchen staff and corrections officers, signed up with the Teamsters Local 261. The county ratified a one-year contract with the workers this year, and negotiations are to start soon for a new contract to take effect after Dec. 31.
Spielvogel said last month that she believed the workers claiming to be aggrieved should file formal reports about any incidents so they can be addressed. Gettings countered that most of the problems reported among the jail staff involved threats to their employment and verbal abuse by the corrections officers.
He said Wednesday that past attempts by the warden to resolve the issues have resulted in the jail workers’ labor union taking their side.
“They need to stop this kind of behavior,” he said.
Regarding his suggestion to look at different scenarios such as privatization or sending inmates to other jails, Gettings said, “I’m trying to decide what’s best for the county. I think this is going to get the attention of people and decide what we need to do next — move prisoners or clamp down at the jail and get this all resolved.”
“We shouldn’t have people thinking they have someone in their corner, to let the guards do what they wish,” he said, “because you give them what they want, then they want more and more and more. All we want them to do is work and go home, come back, work and go home. If it’s that bad, a maybe they need to look for some other place of employment.
“So if it gets to where we need to ship prisoners out, that’s what we do,” he said.
Spielvogel said after the meeting that she voted against creating the committee because, if it recommended to outsource the inmates to other jails or privatize, the local jail staff members would lose their jobs. She said she would not want to see either option, in order to save the jobs.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd gave a second to Gettings’ motion, “for the sake of investigating it.”
“This would save $3 million and get rid of one of the biggest headaches in the entire building,” Gettings said, adding, “The employees (have been) acting like the children they are for the past 10 years.”
Spielvogel countered that the jail has government programs funded by grant money and “exceptional facilities.” She believes more communication between the county and the jail is necessary instead of taking an adversarial position.
“I don’t see any harm in looking into it,” Boyd said. “Why not look into it?”
Melissa Melewski, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said in an email Wednesday that the board, in creating the three-person panel, is required by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to appoint the members at a public meeting.
She also said that because the committee was formed by the governing body of the prison board, that the committee’s meetings must be public, except for valid executive session reasons.
