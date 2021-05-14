By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Members of a panel exploring how to shift away from the gas tax said Thursday that the state will need short-term solutions, like increasing vehicle registration fees, in addition to longer-term changes, like developing a system to charge drivers based on the miles they travel.
The potential revenue from creating mileage-based user fees to replace the gas tax “is too significant not to look at,” said Ronald Drnevich, a member of the transportation revenue options commission, at a meeting of that committee — formed by Gov. Tom Wolf after lawmakers balked at a proposal by PennDOT to add tolls to nine interstate bridges.
Pennsylvania, with a state gas tax of 58.7 cents per gallon, has the second-highest gas levy in the country, behind only California.
The commission is supposed to deliver its recommendations for how the state can wean itself off the gas by Aug. 1.
There are serious issues that will need to be figured out — like how to track drivers’ travel without invading their privacy, how drivers would pay the fee and how the state would coordinate its mileage fees with other states and the federal government, Drnevich said.
Mileage-based user fees have typically been determined by using tracking technology that determines how much a vehicle is driven or by having the drivers self-report their miles, he said.
“Privacy is a big question,” he said and “getting people to accept it” will be another challenge.
Drnevich said he believes it will take at least a decade for the state to be in a position to implement a system to collect mileage-based user fees.
“It’s too complex to do anything in the short-term,” with those use fees, he said.
Only two states — Oregon and Utah — have mileage-based user fee programs in place, and both of those programs are optional.
Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said that as the state explores ways to get rid of the gas tax, there seems to be a consensus that the solutions should be methods that depend on taxing or collecting fees on activity related to transportation.
“That’s more likely to get public support,” Hassell said.
As unpopular as the state’s gas tax is, when people think about how much they are paying as they pump gas, they know the tax on that gas is going to fix their roads and bridges, he said.
In addition to the mileage-based user fees, the commission has also been exploring concepts like adding tolls in more locations and collecting tolls in new ways through things special tolled lanes that allow motorists to avoid the more crowded free lanes and congestion pricing which increases the toll rates when traffic is heaviest.
