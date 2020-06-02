HARRISBURG — When polls open for the Pennsylvania primary at 7 a.m. today, about 1.1 million state voters will have had already cast their ballot by mail, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.
In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has driven a number of changes to the voting process.
Now, election officials across the state, especially in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, are bracing for holding the primary amid simmering community tension after violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
“On many levels, seeming more by the day, this is an election unlike any other,” Boockvar said Monday.
In all, about 1.8 million people applied to vote by mail, “17-times greater than the number of voters who applied for absentee ballots in the last presidential primary,” Boockvar said.
The roughly 700,000 mailed ballots that haven’t been returned would include cases where the voter applied but hasn’t turned the ballot back in yet or the voter placed the ballot in the mail and it’s on the way, said Wanda Murren, a Department of State spokeswoman. There may also be a certain number of voters who applied for a mail-in ballot and decided not to bother voting with it.
“In every election, there is a percentage of people who apply for and receive a ballot, but do not vote it and return it,” she said.
Voters who sought mail-in ballots can’t just put them in the mail on the day of the election to get the ballot included, Boockvar said.
“The postmark is not sufficient,” she said.
However, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday evening amended an emergency order governing the state’s response to protests and rioting in Philadelphia and five counties — Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie and Montgomery — to provide voters in those areas of the state more time to get mail-in ballots in to vote. Under his order, mailed ballots in those counties that are postmarked by Tuesday, will be counted as long as they arrive by Tuesday, June 9, Wolf said.
The roughly 700,000 voters who applied for mail-in ballots but hadn’t received them or haven’t can still vote by taking their ballots to their county election office or voting by provisional ballot at their normal polling location.
Boockvar said that the state has provided counties with personal protective equipment to help protect poll workers from exposure to coronavirus. That equipment was shipped to counties last week, she said.
Boockvar was asked during a press call with reporters whether the state is planning to use the National Guard to protect polling locations if unrest continues. Protests flared into violence in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and to a less extent, in Harrisburg over the weekend.
Boockvar said that the Department of State has been in frequent contact with Pennsylvania Emergency Management about conditions surrounding the protests, but no decision to employ the National Guard for election security had been made by Monday.
“We’re tracking this hour-by-hour,” she said.
State police have not disclosed any specific plan to beef up security to protect voters from protests, said Ryan Tarkowksi, a state police spokesman.
“The Pennsylvania State Police is in regular communication with its local law enforcement partners and will continue to support municipal departments in keeping their communities safe,” he said.
In addition to all those issues, voters in 22 counties — including Bedford, Montour, Northumberland and Somerset counties — will be using new voting machines.
Across much of the state, voters will have few decisions to make when marking their ballots — the presidential primary is essentially settled with President Donald Trump the presumed nominee for Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed nominee for Democrats.
With an open race for auditor general, there are six candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for that office. Timothy DeFoor, the Dauphin County controller, is the only candidate seeking the Republican Party nomination for auditor general.
On the Democratic side, the crowded field includes: Scott Conklin, a state representative from Centre County; Michael Lamb, controller for the City of Pittsburgh; Tracie Fountain, former director of the Audit Bureau in the Auditor General’s office; Rose Marie Davis, an accountant from Monroe County; Nina Ahmad, former deputy mayor in Philadelphia; Christina Hartman, an independent consultant for nonprofits from Lancaster County, who ran for Congress in 2016.
Incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro is unopposed in the Democratic Primary and his presumed Republican challenge Heather Heidelbaugh, a Pittsburgh attorney, is unopposed, as well. Similarly, incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella is unopposed in the Democratic primary and his presumed opponent Stacy Garrity, an accountant from Bradford County, is unopposed, as well.
All 18 members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation are running for another term, but only two have primary opponents. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is challenged by Andy Meehan for the GOP nomination in his Bucks County-based district in Philadelphia’s suburbs, while Rep. Mike Doyle is defending his Pittsburgh-based seat in a Democratic primary contest against Jerry Dickinson.
There are several closely watched primary contests among would-be challengers.
In Rep. Matt Cartwright’s northeastern Pennsylvania district, six Republicans are seeking the nomination to challenge him. Two Republicans are seeking the nomination to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in her Allentown-based district. Two Democrats are seeking the nomination to challenge Fitzpatrick, while two Democrats — including DePasquale — are seeking the nomination to challenge Rep. Scott Perry in his Harrisburg-based district.
With all of the changes and possible disruption by protesters, the one thing that’s clear is election results will almost certainly take longer to come in that they would normally, Boockvar said. The state has moved to help a little by allowing counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting early in the day, instead of waiting for polls to close.
