Thirty-eight years of calling bingo at American Legion Post 343 have left Richard “Butch” Sesko with a lot of memories.
Year 39, though, may wind up being the most memorable — or the one he’d most like to forget.
The twice-weekly game nights were put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around Memorial Day, after the post had invested thousands of dollars in wood and plexiglass dividers a computerized, non-contact ordering system for the kitchen, the games returned, and Sesko was back doing what he loved.
Until last week.
Less than two months after bingo resumed, it was halted again when a spike in coronavirus infections prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to issue new restrictions, including limiting indoor gathers to no more than 25 people.
“I miss it,” Sesko said. “After 38 years, coming down here every Wednesday and Saturday, I miss it.
“I used to work at Remacor down in West Pittsburg, and I had 5½ weeks vacation, and we were allowed to take a day any time we wanted. So if I was supposed to be on afternoon turn, a lot of times I would say, ‘I think I’ll take a vacation day and get paid for calling bingo.’”
THE CALL TO CALL
Sesko, a Navy veteran, was a dedicated bingo player long before he became a caller. He and his ex-wife would play at the Legion, the Polish Falcons, the Eagles and St. Mary Church.
Later, he would end up calling at the Eagles, Sons of Italy, Sallmen’s Social Club and even at a bingo that he and his wife ran.
Upon joining the American Legion, the commander at the time told him that the post needed bingo workers, and Sesko agreed to give it a whirl.
“The first thing I did was call back the numbers,” he said, explaining that he would go to any person who had called bingo and read the numbers back to the caller to confirm the win. Later, he advanced to selling specials.
After some time rising up through the post ranks and working in the offices, he was approached one night when one of the post’s three callers had called off. He was asked to try his hand at calling.
“I was scared to go up on the stand,” Sesko said. “I had never called. I’m thinking, ‘Don’t make any mistakes or these people are going to kill me.’
“But I got up there, and everybody liked it, so I’ve been calling ever since.”
IT’S ALL FUN UNTIL ...
Sesko may be well liked, but that doesn’t mean he won’t hear the catcalls when the luck of the draw isn’t favoring certain players.
“I’ve been here 38 years; this is my favorite bingo,” Darlene Smith said. “And we like him. We can pick on him and he doesn’t get mad.
“And I love to pick. If he’s not calling our numbers, we’ll yell at him and threaten to throw things at him.”
Sometimes, the protests go even further.
Sesko recalled a woman who was sitting right in front of his stand, and whose numbers refused to come up.
“She stood straight up and said, ‘You ain’t called my (expletive) numbers, and you know what I ought to do?’”
The story ends with the woman threatening to cut off a piece of his anatomy that shares its name with the numbered spheres he plucks from the machine.
Such venting, though, doesn’t bother him.
“I’ve heard it all,” he said. “After 38 years, I’m used to it.”
It’s all part of the experience, and it’s usually good natured as well as rare. Indeed, the people are the main reason he enjoys calling so much.
“I’ll walk around and talk to the people,” he said. “I have fun with them. But then there are also times, when, ooh, don’t even look out there.”
GAME CHANGERS
Over the course of four decades, the face of bingo has changed.
“When I started, there were probably 40 or 45 bingos around,” he said. “There were women who played seven nights a week. Not so much now because there are only a few of us still going”
The Legion’s equipment was not much more than “a home version,” Sesko said, “a little cage that you cranked by hand, and the ball would come down the thing, and you picked it up and called it.”
The ball would be shown by the caller for all to see, then placed in a spot in a wooden square corresponding to its number. Today, the balls are shuffled in a transparent air blower and when one emerges from the tube, the number is displayed on giant wall screens.
Cards also have changed. At one time, players would buy a hard card and use chips to mark the numbers called. They could exchange the card for another if they weren’t winning with the one they’d purchased.
“As the years went on, we found out we were losing money with the hard cards,” Sesko said. “Now the cards are all paper and dauber, so you can’t change a card if you don’t like it.”
Today’s bingo players also are out to win money, but that wasn’t necessarily the case in years past.
“You got coupons for Joseph’s Supermarket,” Sesko said. “They were little blue cards, about the size of money, with $5 or $3 or something on them.”
HIATUS
After 38 years, there are few bingo night surprises left for Sesko.
Last Wednesday, though, was one of them.
“It was a big surprise,” he said of learning that once again, bingo nights were to be suspended. “No one knew anything until we got there. I got there about 20 after 4, and it was until like 5 o’clock that we knew that we weren’t having any more bingo.
“It was surprising. We just started getting going again pretty good, then boom. People weren’t very happy.”
It is unknown when bingo will next return to the Legion. But when it does, Sesko surely will be there.
“I’ll probably die here,” he said.
“Bill (Schafer, senior vice commander) and them always tell me, ‘You were born here. You’ll probably die here.’ I say, ‘You’re probably right.’”
