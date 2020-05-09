BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
Demand on the state’s food banks has increased 65 percent due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Feeding PA, the state’s network of food charities.
Food bank operators and anti-hunger advocates say they don’t expect the need to diminish any time soon, even as the state begins to relax social-distancing restrictions.
That’s no surprise at time when the state is dealing with record unemployment – through Wednesday, 1.7 million Pennsylvanians had filed for jobless benefits – and people are waiting hours for food distributions.
The number of people served by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank jumped 30% and the amount of food distributed by the food bank increased at least 40%, executive director Joe Arthur said.
“The amount of need is pretty startling,” he said. The increased demand seen by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank actually appears to be less than the spikes experienced by their counterparts. Statewide, food banks have seen an 65 percent increase in demand, with the most significant increases in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, said Corinne Foster, executive coordinator for Feeding PA.
In a normal month, the food bank serves about 135,000 people across 27 counties in Pennsylvania. Now, that’s closer to 175,000 people, Arthur said.
The strain on the Central Pennsylvania food bank hasn’t been as intense as the increased demand seen in other parts of the state that have been hit harder by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Demand has varied in different regions of the state,” said Shannon Powers, a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture.
But, he added that food bank officials aren’t really sure how many people they’re helping because social-distancing leaves little opportunity to compile complete data on people being given food, especially when the food’s being handed out to people in lines of vehicles.
Food chain upheaval
Efforts to make sure everyone has access to food hasn’t been made any easier by the upheaval in the food supply chain, which has been battered on dual fronts.
First, when restaurants and schools closed, farmers and food processors had to quickly figure out how to re-adjust. On top of that, coronavirus outbreaks closed some meat processing plants and reduced production in others where workers were sickened.
State Sen. Elder Vogel of Beaver County emphasized that there is no shortage of dairy, beef or pork in Pennsylvania.
The problem is that the food can’t get from the farm to the consumer as quickly and efficiently as it normally does, he said.
When all of the schools and universities and restaurants shut down unexpectedly, there was no lead time to change over from half-pints to gallons, coming into ice cream season, a lot of milk normally would go for ice cream, but a lot of stands aren’t open yet.
Big institutions are closed, he said. Universities use a lot of milk, butter and cheese; “it was a very abrupt end and you’re sitting on thousands of gallons of milk. Farmers have to milk their cows twice day, and they can’t stop milking. The owner of a cheese plant in Mercer County ran out of cooler space, so two dairies that were taking it there had to start dumping milk, Vogel explained.
“You don’t realize now much milk and butter got used in a day in restaurants and schools that aren’t being used.”
“When you lose a market that fast when you’re not expecting it,” there is a transition into getting it ready for grocery stores. More people are staying at home cooking and families are having three meals a day together under the stay-home order, and stores were quickly selling out of the products. The prices were driven up because of “supply and demand,” he said.
The closing of the schools and restaurants wasn’t the only problem though.
Meat processing plants in Pennsylvania and across the country began to struggle to keep their doors open as more and more workers became ill with coronavirus. Four meat processing plants in Pennsylvania, employing a combined total of about 3,000 workers, according to he United Food and Commercial Workers -- in Hazleton, Luzerne County; in Mifflintown, Juniata County; and plants in Souderton and King of Prussia, both in Montgomery County --temporarily shut down.
All four have since reopened. But federal data shows the problem was far more widespread than at just those four plants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers in 22 Pennsylvania meat processing plants tested positive for coronavirus in April.
That’s led some grocery chains to begin limiting the amount of meat products shoppers can buy. Shoppers at Giant Eagle are limit to two packs of ground beef, the company has announced.
SNAP expansion
The increased pressure on food banks comes as the charitable food network serves as a backstop to help people get through the month after they’ve spent their food stamp payments, said Human Service Secretary Teresa Miller said.
Just over 1.75 million people in Pennsylvania get food stamp benefits.
In March, that only increased about 1 percent – just under 17,000 people were added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program roll.
Lisa Watson, who is the deputy secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance. Her office administers SNAP, among other programs, said state officials had expected to see a bigger increase in the number of applications for food stamps.
State officials have yet to figure out why there hasn’t been a bigger bump in applications, but they don’t believe there are any particular groups of people who should be applying for food stamps who aren’t, she said.
