BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The surge in drug use and the challenges in responding to the opioid epidemic during the COVID-19 pandemic have translated into a resurgence of overdose deaths that will rival if not surpass the death toll in 2017 when the opioid epidemic had previously been at its worst, Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said Thursday.
The state is still collecting data on the number of overdose deaths last year, Smith said, but preliminary indications suggest that then when the numbers are in, they will show an increase from 2018 and 2019 and “it may outpace 2017.”
In 2017, the state reported 5,396 opioid-related deaths. In January 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a statewide public health emergency to respond to that crisis. Wolf on Tuesday signed his 13th renewal of that order, calling it “an ongoing public health crisis.”
The state saw a decline in opioid deaths in 2018 and 2019, but even before the pandemic hit, there were indications that the number of deaths was beginning to increase again, Smith said during a Thursday morning hearing held by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
By early 2020, it appeared that more deaths were reported involving people who’d used methamphetamine or cocaine and combined it with the opioid fentanyl.
“We were seeing an increase in overdoses prior to the pandemic,” she said. “The pandemic pressed the accelerator,” Smith said.
Smith said that social isolation, potential job loss and stress from the economic crisis have contributed to an increase in the number of people relapsing into substance abuse.
In rural areas, struggles getting transportation to treatment have exacerbated the problems, she said. And since it takes longer for first responders to get overdose incidents in rural areas, people who are overdosing are less likely to survive in those rural areas, she said.
The administration early on made adjustments to try to help people continue to get help despite the pandemic, she said. One change allowed clinics to provide people with larger supplies of addiction medication so that people dealing with substance abuse didn’t have to visit as often, she said.
Telemedicine has also been extremely helpful in keeping people connected to treatment, Smith said.
Joanne Troutman President and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Susquehanna Valley agreed that telemedicine “has been life-saving in rural communities,” but added that telemedicine hasn’t been a panacea to completely solve the crisis.
“Telemedicine doesn’t solve every problem so the news isn’t all good,” she said.
“Recovery groups like AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and NA (Narcotics Anonymous) are struggling in our area,” she said. Efforts to hold virtual meetings haven’t been very successful and attempts to hold socially-distanced in-person meetings aren’t going very well either.
