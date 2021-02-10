Pandemic forces Ash Wednesday adaptations

Lenten fish fries return Holy Spirit Parish and the Mahoning Township Fire Department will be offering their traditio…

Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic 11 months ago, local churches have not only taken worship online, but also outdoors.

Parking lot services and Masses began to pop up last spring and in many cases have continued through the winter season. Now, just one month shy of the March 18 anniversary of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown, another adaptation is in the works.

Ash Wednesday services, which in 2020 slipped in just prior to arrival of the pandemic, now will join the list of worship al fresco as well.

Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent in the Roman Catholic Church and many other Christian traditions. The practice of receiving ashes on the head comes from the Hebrew scriptures, in which ashes signify humility, mortality, sorrow and repentance.

At First Presbyterian Church, pastor Lorrie Ghering-Burick will do drive-thru ashes in the parking lot at the rear of the church located at the corner of North Jefferson and East Falls streets. She is planning two sessions, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m., and will have a virtual worship service at 7 p.m.

“It’s such a lovely ritual that it’s kind of sad to me that here we are again, almost a year later,” Ghering-Burick said. "I felt it important to be out in the parking lot, just to let the community know that it was an option for them if they would like to have ashes.

“People can drive in and out, or if they’re walking through, I can offer them ashes. I’m doing it with throw-away Q-tips; pretty simple stuff.”

Ghering-Burick added that she will place ashes on a person’s forehead or hand, whichever the person prefers, but adds that “most Presbyterians tend to get it on their hands.”

For Catholics, the ashes in English-speaking countries generally are applied in the form of a cross on the forehead, but that will change this year for Holy Spirit parishioners and others of the faith.

“There is a new twist, given COVID-19,” Father Joseph McCaffrey wrote in Sunday’s parish bulletin. “We are required to offer ashes in a European style this year. That means we will not be placing ashes on your forehead in the sign of the cross.

Story continues below video

“You are to bow your head and the priest, deacon or minister will sprinkle ashes on the crown of your head.”

McCaffrey said that this method is a long-time custom in Europe, and that this year American bishops believe, because of COVID-19, it would be a better approach in the U.S. as well.

The change was announced earlier this month by The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

“It will help the priest or deacon to avoid having direct contact with a large amount of people,” Father Tom Kunz, diocesan associate general secretary and vicar for canonical services, said in a news release. “This method of receiving ashes is common in other countries.”

Holy Spirit priests will distribute blessed ashes at each of six Ash Wednesday Masses, as well as at a 4 p.m. service at St. Mary Church.

Mass times are at 7 and 9 a.m., and 7 p.m., at St. Vitus Church; 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Camillus Church; and noon at St. Mary Church.

The parish also will offer an Ash Wednesday fish fry at St. Vincent de Paul Church at 1 Lucymont Drive in Mahoningtown. Here, too, the tendrils of the pandemic are evident, as meals will be take-out only.

Lunch pick-up will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner pick-up will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Orders must be placed in advance by calling (724) 652-5538 between 4 and 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

The lunch menu will include a baked for fried fish sandwich and french fries for $8.

Dinners will cost $10 each and include baked or fried fish, or shrimp; a choice of two sides (mac and cheese, french fries or beans); coleslaw; bread and butter; and dessert.

Also available are quarts of pasta e fagioli and haluski, for $6 and $8, respectively.