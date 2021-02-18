A centuries-old observance came to Lawrence County on Wednesday with a pandemic-related twist.
Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, a time of reflection and preparation leading up to Easter Sunday. For most U.S. Catholics and some Protestant denominations, the day is marked by receiving ashes in the shape of a cross on the forehead as a sign of repentance.
However, to lessen the amount of personal contact a priest has with each parishioner, the Catholic Church this year issued a directive that ashes instead be sprinkled atop the head of each penitent.
Though this method has been practiced for ages in Europe, it was new to Father Joseph McCaffrey and Holy Spirit Parish.
Still, the pastor said that the new old-fashioned way — as Brenda Lee might put it — may actually be closer to scriptural intent.
“It always struck me oddly that the Gospel for Ash Wednesday is Jesus saying, ‘Don’t do religious things for other people to notice,’” McCaffrey said. “But we traditionally put the ashes on the forehead where everybody can see. It’s more of a public sign of repentance and a person of faith, acknowledging a sinner in need of a savior.
“This year, it isn’t so much of a public witness — very few people are going to notice that someone has ashes on the top of their head — but it is more of an internal desire for conversion and repentance and renewing faith in God. It becomes an act that is more private, between the person and God, and not as showy as previous ways.”
For the person receiving the ashes on his or her head, it’s also a reminder, McCaffrey said, “that we are dust, and we’ll return to dust, and we’re humble creatures of God.”
Holy Spirit celebrated six Masses and one service Wednesday at which ashes were distributed.
A literal stone’s from St. Mary Church, which hosted two of the ash distributions, First Presbyterian Church also presented a pair of ash opportunities to the faithful. It was the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick’s first time as pastor of the 220-year-old congregation to preside over the observance.
“I’ve done it at other churches, but this is the first time at First Presbyterian,” she said, adding that it was first for many of the congregation members as well.
“That seems surprising to me because the practice has been an ancient church practice, not really denominational,” she said. “Some of my people received ashes last year at a communal service. Normally, the Presbyterians get together and have a community service, but because of COVID, we decided not to do that.”
Ghering-Burick also made another concession to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of offering ashes and prayer inside the venerable, 125-year-old Presbyterian church at the corner of North Jefferson and West Falls streets, she oversaw a drive-thru/walk-up observance in the parking lot at the rear of the building.
“There is actually a national movement called ‘Ashes on the Go,’” the pastor said. “Pastors and priests are now coming out from behind the walls of the church and going out to where the people are — in the airport, on the streets.
“That’s where the people are for the most part — they’re outside our walls. So I’m grateful for the opportunity for whoever might drive through or walk through the parking lot, if they would like to have that moment of prayer and ashes, to be able to offer it.”
Ghering-Burick’s congregation will return to the parking lot Saturday for another community outreach. Since 2004, First Presbyterian has opened its doors on select Saturdays — once a month at first, and later twice each month — to offer a free lunch and time of fellowship to anyone in the community.
Dubbed Glory Grille, the event took a hit last year from social distancing requirements and morphed into an outdoors, grab-and-go lunch distribution. That is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, along with a clothing give-away.
“We’re maybe 10 people or so short of what we would normally have, because a big part of Glory Grille is being in fellowship in a warm church for about two-and-a-half hours,” Ghering-Burick said. “But we still have many people coming, not only for the food, but also for the clothing.
“Also, something I’ve done since I’ve come here, is that SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits don’t cover toilet paper, feminine hygien, toothpaste, anything like that. So we decided to use some of the funding we have from the Caroline Knox Foundation in doing Glory Grille, and we give out those items as much as we can. It’s a real blessing to be able to do that.”
