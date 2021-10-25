A Shenango Area School District board member was honored for her years of service.
Denise Palkovich was presented with a certificate from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at Shenango’s board meeting last Monday. Palkovich, who is vice president of the board, has served on the board for 16 years and received honors for her four terms spent on the board. PSBA is the professional association for all 4,500 school directors in the commonwealth and has provided technical assistance and training since 1895.
“The district greatly appreciates the service of Mrs. Palkovich,” said Dr. Joseph McCormick, who is still substituting as acting superintendent in Dr. Michael Schreck’s absence while recovering from a car accident in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.