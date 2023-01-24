Two Scott Township residents are wanted for having stayed in a rental home after they were evicted and for reportedly causing damage and removing appliances from the residence before they left.
They also are accused of endangering a child who was in their custody by living in deplorable conditions.
State police have charged Lindsey Renee Klink, 21, and Joel Craig Wingert, 34, after being called to a house where they had been living on McCaslin Road in Scott Township around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 8 for a domestic disturbance.
According to criminal complaints filed against both of them, the police and a Lawrence County Children and Youth Case worker found the house in deplorable living conditions and reported that they could smell marijuana inside the house. A child who was in the couple’s care at the house was sent to stay with relatives during the investigation, police reported.
The report said that Wingert and Klink were informed by the owner’s power of attorney they were to be gone from the house on Jan. 1, but on Jan. 8, they were still living there without permission.
Police said that while the couple was temporarily living at the McCaslin Road house, the inside was damaged and a washer, dryer, stove and furnace systems had been stolen and sold.
Klink and Wingert each were charged Thursday with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, and counts of theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests. They are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
