Two people are in the Lawrence County jail after being arrested on fraud and theft charges.
Shenango Township police charged Jacques Henri Freycinet, 63, originally of Haiti, and Heather Michelle Giannetti, 33, formerly of Florida, in connection with reported attempts to cash stolen checks at a bank using stolen identifications. Both are in jail on $75,000 bonds each.
According to criminal complaints filed against them, they reportedly tried to cash checks that weren’t theirs, using someone else’s identifications, at Wesbanco on Ellwood Road on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wesbanco alerted the police on Thursday that a man was trying to cash a fraudulent check, according to the paperwork. The police arrived at the bank and an employee pointed out a man later identified as Freycinet, walking south on Ellwood Road on the berm. As the police approached him in a cruiser, he told them he was walking to get picked up, the report said. He pointed to a silver Dodge caravan was pulling out of a parking lot.
Police said he had no ID and they placed him in the back of the squad car. As they tried to find the Caravan, which had a Florida license plate, they spotted it pulling out of a business on Ellwood Road, the report said.
A female passenger in the car reportedly had been in Wesbanco the day before. Neither Giannetti or Freycinet had identification on them, police said. Giannetti and Freycinet both were identified by fingerprint scanner.
Freycinet, who was suffering from an apparent medical condition, was taken to a hospital and the police sat with him until he was medically cleared.
Police said Freycinet had left an Ohio driver’s license at the bank with the identity of a man from Cincinnati, Ohio. He also had left behind the check that he had tried cashing there. It has been issued by a Las Vegas company for $2,308 to the Cincinnati man, police reported.
A bank teller told police Freycinet walked in front of other customers around 4 p.m. and asked if he could use the restroom, and he was refused. He then said he had banking business and handed the teller his check. She said she questioned inconsistencies in the signature, and she tried calling the phone number on the check and Freycinet’s phone never rang, the complaint states.
A woman had walked into the bank the day before and tried to cash a fraudulent check, according to the complaint filed against Giannetti.
The bank manager told police the woman left behind a driver’s license of an Ohio woman, and two checks, both made out to the woman’s name on the license. One check was for $2,610, and the other was for $1,900.
Another bank employee said the woman, later identified as Giannetti, also tried pulling money out of the Ohio woman’s bank account.
The woman meanwhile left the bank, the bank personnel advised the police.
In both cases, the bank contacted the owners of the checks, and they said they were not there trying to cash them.
Police in looking at surveillance video from the bank and from a business across the street identified the woman to have been in a silver Dodge Caravan with the Florida registration.
When police stopped the Caravan, they arrested Giannetti. The driver of the vehicle was not charged and was released.
Freycinet and Giannetti each are charged with two counts of forgery and one count each of identity theft and conspiracy to commit forgery. As of Monday, both were still incarcerated.
